05/25/2023 – 11:45 am

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, announced this Thursday, 25, new lines of financing for industry so that the sector can obtain credit under conditions similar to those offered to agribusiness. When defending an industrial version of the Safra Plan during an Industry Day event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Mercadante informed that the bank will offer financing of R$ 2 billion for exports of Brazilian products.

In this line, which aims to reduce the cost of exporters so that Brazilian products gain international markets, the bank will reduce its spread by 61%, that is, the difference between the fee charged from companies and the funding fee.

“We are going for the bone in the spread”, declared the president of BNDES. “We are practically giving up the bank’s spread to help the industry export,” he added.

In addition, another R$ 2 billion line, which could reach R$ 4 billion, will be offered to the export industry under the same conditions as agriculture: 7.5% per year, with a fixed rate in dollars and a two-year grace period.

Additionally, continued Mercadante, another R$ 20 billion was approved yesterday for financing innovation over the next four years at a rate of 1.7% per annum. “Anyone who wants to innovate can go to the BNDES, which will have money”, stressed the president of the development bank, adding that, as the BNDES has another R$ 20 billion to finance investments in information technology, the resources for innovation reach BRL 40 billion.

Quoting economist Celso Furtado, Mercadante stated that Brazil will not become a developed nation without the growth of industry, a sector that, he pointed out, generates added value, technology and qualified employment. Thus, he said that the country needs to have an “industrializing plan” again and that he hopes that the measures announced this Thursday will help Brazilian industry to start a new stage.

He noted that the bank is also going to put R$3.6 billion into the new Crop Plan, resources that also help the industry, since they are aimed at the purchase of equipment in the field. He also informed that a Sebrae credit fund will be created with R$ 100 million from the BNDES.

According to Mercadante, the bank finances exports “without a subsidized real”, however, classifying himself as a “developmentalist”, he maintained to an audience made up of entrepreneurs from the São Paulo industry that the subsidy is “indispensable” in the way out of the pandemic. In his speech, he also demanded a tax reform that relieves the industry and argued that the bank needs to have other indexes in addition to the Long-Term Rate, the basis of the fees charged by the BNDES, as well as an interest rate deflator for projects considered strategic.

