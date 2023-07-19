Brazil Agencyi

07/18/2023 – 23:25

Around 250,000 families of rural producers in four states in the northeastern semi-arid region will be able to have around R$ 1 billion available for the development of food security projects and adaptation to climate change. In partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), of the United Nations (UN), the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) launched the Sertão Vivo public notice. Up to four projects will be chosen.

The launch ceremony took place this Tuesday (18) at the headquarters of the Northeast Consortium, an entity that brings together the nine governors of the region, in Brasília. In addition to the presidents of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, and IFAD, Álvaro Lario, the event was attended by the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, and the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra, representing the Nordeste Consortium.

According to Lario, the initiative will serve around 1 million people in 84,000 hectares. The projects will focus on family farmers, including traditional communities and indigenous peoples, of which 40% are women and 50% are young people. They will receive training to increase the resilience of agricultural production systems, conserve water resources and restore degraded ecosystems.

The four projects to be selected will receive direct reimbursable support (paying back to the BNDES) and non-refundable support (with money used for investments without the need for reimbursement). The non-reimbursable portion will be used to install 21,000 cisterns and 16,000 units for the treatment and reuse of domestic wastewater. Although the first phase covers only four states, the BNDES president said that he intends to expand the program to nine states in the Northeast.

Most of the resources for the initiative will come from the US$ 129.5 million (about R$ 630 million at the current exchange rate) transferred by IFAD to the BNDES. The selected states and the BNDES will add, together, another US$ 73 million (about R$ 350.4 million at the current exchange rate) in return, totaling almost R$ 1.05 billion.

A specialized agency of the United Nations, IFAD operates with resources from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the UN arm that finances the adoption of the goals of the Paris Agreement at low interest rates.

caatinga

During the launch of the invitation to bid, the IDA president said that the project is important to preserve the caatinga, a biome threatened by climate change. “IFAD is very pleased and honored to have the BNDES as its new and great ally for development in the northeastern semi-arid region, especially in valuing and galvanizing international attention to the caatinga biome, unique and exclusive to Brazil. With that, we expect greater attention to this important Brazilian biome”, said Lario.

According to Mercadante, the program, which will also be called Project Sowing Climate Resilience in Rural Communities in the Northeast, is a pioneer in extending to an international agency the operating model of the Brazilian experience in tackling rural poverty and fighting hunger. “What we are doing here is building the foundations to protect the Earth, but above all to protect the poorest from the worsening climate crisis that is coming. We are preparing for adversities and showing that the BNDES knows how to create, how to innovate, how to do things”, said the bank’s president.

For minister Paulo Teixeira, the partnership with IFAD will serve as a lesson to face global warming. “The Northeast Consortium is a very evolved work experience in the semi-arid region, in the caatinga. The biome has its complexities, but it can teach Brazil and the world at this time of climate difficulties, and IFAD can help to take a leap forward in this experience towards an agriculture that, on the one hand, produces healthy food and, at the same time, is regenerative,” he declared.

Political coordinator of the Technical Chamber of Family Agriculture of the Northeast Consortium, governor Fátima Bezerra said that the partnership between the BNDES, Fida and the selected states “sheds light and points the way in this new situation”. The announcement provides that it will be up to the chosen states to transfer the resources to rural producers.

More details can be consulted at BNDES page dedicated to the initiative.
























