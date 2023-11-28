Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 11:35

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Petrobras announced this Tuesday, the 28th, the eight winners of the Mangroves of Brazil tender, which will receive R$ 47.3 million for actions to recover native vegetation in areas of mangrove and restinga in the North, Northeast, Southeast and South of Brazil. The projects foresee the recovery of 1,757 hectares of vegetation.

“To include all the winners, the two institutions increased the R$44.4 million initially planned by R$2.9 million”, informed the development bank, in a press release.

Those selected were the Natural Stock Maintenance Project, from the Espírito Santo Technology Foundation (FEST), for the restoration of mangroves in the Piraquê-Açú and Mirim Municipal Sustainable Development Reserve, in the municipality of Aracruz, in Espírito Santo; Entre Mangues e Caranguejos Project, from the Institute for Research in Wildlife and Environmental Education (SPVS), to restore an area corresponding to former buffalo pastures in the Purple-faced Papagaio Natural Reserve (RNPCR), located in the municipality of Guaraqueçaba, in Paraná; Regenera Guara Project, from the National Industrial Learning Service (Senai), to restore mangroves in Guaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro; CO2 Mangrove Project, from Fundação Vovó do Mangue, for the restoration of mangroves, restingas and forests in the area of ​​the Baía de Todos os Santos Environmental Protection Area and the Baía do Iguape Marine Extractive Reserve, in Bahia; Green is Life Project: Guanabara Bay Mangroves, from the Terra Environmental Preservation Institute, to restore mangroves in conservation units in the Guapimirim Protection Area and the Guanabara Ecological Station, in Rio de Janeiro; Mangrove Replant Project – SOS Sertão, from the Countryside Organization of Friends of Nature, to restore mangroves, apicuns and restingas in two overlapping conservation units (Environmental Protection Area of ​​Barra do Rio Mamanguape and Area of ​​Relevant Ecological Interest Mangroves of Foz do Rio Mamanguape) and an Indigenous Land (TI Potiguara); Re-Mare Project, from the Sousândrade Foundation to Support UFMA, for the restoration of mangroves and restingas in areas of the Upaon-Açú/Miritiba/Alto Preguiças Environmental Protection Area; and the Junta Verde Project, from the Coral Vivo Institute, to restore restingas and mangroves in the Cassurubá Extractive Reserve, in Bahia.

The projects were proposed by non-profit institutions, including civil associations, private foundations and cooperatives, the bank said. Operational management and monitoring of the implementation of the initiatives will be the responsibility of the Brazilian Biodiversity Fund (FUNBIO).

The selection committee included 17 members from BNDES, Petrobras, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio). 30 proposals were evaluated.

“The selected projects cover three macro-regions (North Coast, Northeast/Espírito Santo and South/Southeast) defined in the National Action Plan for the Conservation of Endangered and Socioeconomically Important Species of the Mangrove Ecosystem, prepared by ICMBio”, explained the bank.

According to BNDES, the public call was the first selection of the Floresta Viva initiative, “aimed at implementing ecological restoration projects with native species and agroforestry systems in Brazilian biomes”.

The bank and Petrobras have already prepared a new notice, this time with the objective of recovering biodiversity corridors, “which connect fragments of native vegetation remnants, allowing the movement of animals between areas and the dispersal of plant species, in addition to to prevent conservation units from becoming islands”. The objective is to select up to nine projects, with at least 200 hectares each, focusing on ten corridors in areas of Cerrado and Pantanal in the states of Bahia, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, including the region of the Upper Paraguay Basin.