Artur E. is said to have passed on secret BND information to the Russian secret service. In court he says astonishing things about his trips to Moscow and heavily incriminates the alleged BND spy Carsten L.

Charges of treason: a look into the courtroom in Berlin Image: EPA

RArtur E. calmly, almost emotionlessly tells his story in room 145a of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. As if he wasn't even accused of serious treason. In a black sweater, black trousers and white sneakers, his head shaved, he looks completely different from his suit-wearing co-defendant Carsten L. Together with L., the former BND employee, E. sits in the dock in the big espionage trial secured by a glass case.

For his first statement on two days of trial this week, the 32-year-old native of Russia, who came to Germany as a child, was able to move from the box to the witness's desk.