Ulrike Hagen

Two BND employees are said to have first anesthetized a colleague with knock-out drops at a summer party and then raped her. Now the public prosecutor is investigating.

Bad Aibling – Serious allegations shake the Federal Intelligence Service (BND). After reports of fatal misjudgments in the Ukraine war, two secret service employees are now suspected of drugging and raping a colleague at a company party in Bavaria. The incident is said to have occurred in mid-July at an internal summer party at the BND field office in Bad Aibling in Bavaria.

Two BND employees are said to have first drugged a colleague with knockout drops at a summer party and then raped her. Now the public prosecutor is investigating. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance / dpa | Peter Kneffel

At the summer party: BND employees are said to have drugged a colleague with knock-out drops and raped her

After the crime, the employee informed the social services and the BND management about the incident and was asked to notify the police. again Mirror reported. She is then said to have filed a report and the alleged crime scene was examined for traces. The Traunstein public prosecutor’s office, Rosenheim branch, has been investigating this case since July 20th.

Suspected rape: BND files a report and “fully supports” investigations

The BND itself has filed a complaint against the two men. A spokesman for the Federal Intelligence Service confirmed to the news magazine that the agency itself had filed a criminal complaint and emphasized the “greatest interest” in a quick investigation; The ongoing investigations are “fully” supported. However, due to the personal rights of the accused, no further comment could be made.

As an internal measure, a “ban on entry” was issued for the two accused employees, which means that they are not allowed to come to work for the time being.

Traunstein public prosecutor’s office is investigating – men should deny the crime

“The complainant was questioned and the accused also had the legally provided opportunity to comment,” he quotes Mirror the competent public prosecutor. There are “extensive” investigations. The two men are said to deny the allegations. Their lawyers were loud nv not available for comment.

After the criticism of inaccurate foreign intelligence and the scandal surrounding the suspected Russian spy in its own ranks, the secret service is now also confronted with the serious accusation of a sexual offense in the company.