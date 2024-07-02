Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

According to Hezbollah, there was a discussion with German participation to defuse the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. © Marwan Naamani/dpa

Military confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah occur almost daily. Negotiations are said to have taken place in Beirut with German participation.

Beirut – In view of the current tensions in the Lebanese-Israeli border region, the Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Ole Diehl, Hezbollah-According to media sources, he met a high-ranking official of the Shiite organization. Previously, there had been reports from local media and media close to Hezbollah about the conversation with Deputy Secretary General Naim Kassim. The meeting is said to have taken place on Saturday (June 29). Further details were not initially known.

When asked, the Federal Intelligence Service explained that it generally does not comment publicly on matters that concern possible intelligence findings or activities. This also includes alleged business trips by management. It continued: “This does not constitute a statement as to whether the facts are correct or not.”

Ole Diehl, Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, in March 2019. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Danger of war in Lebanon: Daily military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah

Since the beginning of the GazaDuring the war, there are almost daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon. There have been deaths on both sides. Recently, the fighting has become significantly more intense. There is international concern that the war could spread further into the region and escalate.

The conflict with Iran also appears to be escalating again. On Monday a high-ranking Iranian general threatened Israel with a massive new missile attack. According to state media, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s air force, used harsh words at an event in Tehran.

A few months ago, both countries were on the brink of a major regional war. The Revolutionary Guards fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in an operation called “Sincere Promise” on April 13. The background to the attack was a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus, in which two generals were killed in early April.

Hajizadeh said he hoped for the opportunity for a second such operation. “I do not know how many rockets will be required for this,” he added. The threat is likely to be Related to the recent tensions between Israel and LebanonJust last weekend, the Iranian U.N.Mission threatened with a “devastating war” in the event of an escalation between Israel and the Hezbollah militia. (dpa/fm)