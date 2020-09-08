Highlights: Special Frontier Force had failed China’s plans in Pangong Lake

With the war of 1962, the talk started on the raising of the force of Tibetans

Nehru gave the green signal on the suggestion of IB Chief BN Malik

CIA also gave training to SFF, its headquarters in Chakrata

new Delhi

Special Frontier Force. This intelligence force has been in discussion since early September. Its unit is called Vikas Battalion. The foundation of the Development Battalion, which had chewed the gram in Ladakh on 29–30 August night, was laid down by China itself. Ever since China launched the attacks in October 1962, the idea of ​​building an army of Tibetan refugees came up. Then Bhola Nath Malik, commanding the Intelligence Bureau, made this suggestion in front of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Brigadier Sujan Singh was chosen to lead the force.

Malik met even the Dalai Lama

Brigadier Singh was about to retire when he was given command of this special force. It was because of Singh that this force got the name of Establishment-22. Singh was promoted to the rank of Major General. He was the first commander of this force. Even today, the commander of the SFF is an officer of the rank of Major General. As IB chief, BN Malik not only suggested force. Rather played an important role in raising him. He also contacted the Dalai Lama’s brother so that more Tibetans could be recruited into the guerrilla army. Biju Patnaik, former Odisha CM, also helped to build the SFF.

Now India is suppressing the weak pulse of China

CIA also helped Malik

After getting the green signal from above, talk started about the training and activities of these Tibetan fighters. On Nehru’s request in November 1962, the US sent a delegation. It had people from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Pentagon and CIA who were to help India. The CIA team, together with Malik and other officials, prepared a framework to engage Tibetans. The coordination between the CIA and Indian agencies led to the birth of the SFF and the Aviation Research Center.

Establishment 22: A special frontier force trained in mountain warfare

… and brought Malik’s hard work

After the completion of all the exercises, the turn came to complete the force. Chakrata of Uttarakhand was made the headquarters of SFF. It was already a cantonment in which several troops of the British Army and later the Indian Army were present. From 1963 onwards, CIA instructors used to come here continuously and train Tibetans with many intelligence missions including guerrilla warfare. He received parajumping training in Agra. The formation of this unit was hidden from the army. Its name was changed to Special Frontier Force between 1966. Till then its command was in the hands of the IB.

Learn about the SFF that has defied China

BN Malik remained close to Nehru

Malik was the second director of Intelligence Bureau and held the post for 14 years. He was considered close to Nehru. According to Spy Chiefs: Volume 2, a book by foreign writers on espionage, Malik helped Nehru to keep an eye on his relatives after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose went missing in 1945. The Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 1964.