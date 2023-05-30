The increasingly large kidney grilles that characterize the new BMW models have been criticize more than once by enthusiasts but also by former employees of the German car manufacturer itself, who have accused the company of giving life to projects in certain cases “ridiculous“. Criticisms that enter one side and leave the other for BMW? Far from it, or rather, far from it according to BMW Group design chief Adrian van Hooydonk.

Beware of criticism

“We do not ignore the criticisms. We hear them, we see them. And we will reactor – his words spoken on Top Gear – I think in the future it will be important for us to make sure that the design becomes cleaner, also for this reason we will design the grille according to the overall proportions of the vehicle, or according to the expression we want to give it”.

No failures

Words that suggest a change of course from a stylistic point of view for BMW, despite the fact that van Hooydonk himself clarified how the current BMW brand design era led by Domagoj Dukec has been anything but a failure: “To have the best design cues let’s look at our sales figures, and i have to say they look good. In our work we must constantly add new elements to the design, we cannot keep repeating what we have already achieved stylistically. Sometimes we have to start and do new things, if we want to be successful even in 10 years time”.

The models of the future

As explained by the BMW Group’s head of design himself, the company’s designers are working on models that will be released in 2025 and 2026, and which will be on the road until 2033, which means that the most complex work they will have to complete will be to be able to create cars that in a decade they will still look good. “We have a pretty clear idea of ​​where we’re going, it’s not like we’re experimenting or launching new products just to see if they work or not. It’s already a very deliberate process.”van Hooydonk concluded.