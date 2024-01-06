BMW is once again proven right by the purchasing public. Because everyone on the internet hates the giant grille. But in the meantime, the cars that have it are selling like hotcakes.

It's that time again for sales figures and funny facts that we can highlight. In general, it is of course bad news when we look at the Netherlands. Despite a significant increase compared to last year, not nearly as many new cars are sold as ten, twenty and thirty years ago. While the population is larger than ever. Of course that has to do with all kinds of things. But not least, with tax policy. Which, bizarrely, may only get worse (unless our new right-wing overlords make some changes).

Anyway, there are of course other countries than the Netherlands. And one of them is America. More BMWs were sold in the States last year than ever before. Quite special actually. The last quarter was the best quarter with more than 100,000 cars sold. But a total of 362,244 big BMWs were sold. Which are usually a bit thicker on the other side of the lake. For example, the 1-Series is not sold there at all.

Giant grille goes big

It becomes striking if we specify sales more by model. It is often said that BMW makes the hideous mega-grille for China. But it turns out that the Americans also still live by bigger is better. The BMW 4-Series sold no fewer than 50,777 units in 'Murica last year. That is an increase of 37.4 percent compared to the previous year. For comparison, the decentered grille 3-Series (sedan only) sells 33,997 units in the US.

The Medusaesque novel Siebener accounted for 10,811 units. That is no less than 80.9 percent more than in 2022. It should be noted that the new model was introduced in mid-2022. Some customers may have potentially been waiting for the new model. But don't be discouraged from buying it now that it turns out to be so ugly.

Does this say it all?

No of course not. Only at the end of the production run can we take stock worldwide whether the Siebener is a hit or not. We must also note that the situation is of course never the same. Unfortunately, we never have a double-blind study with a second Earth where everything is the same but a beautiful, E38esque 7-Series was launched. But yes, between 300,000 and 400,000 units of all previous Siebeners were built. With the exception of the E23, which just missed the 300,000 units.

For BMW, we hope that the new one will also achieve that. But for us the question is actually whether you should want that. We will soon have more than 300,000 opportunities to see this colossus all over the world. Brrrrr…

