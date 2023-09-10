Not all new models are invented based on market research and approved by accountants. Sometimes it is employees who take the plunge and build something themselves. For example, Mazda employees worked on the engine of the RX-8 in their spare time and only when they had something that worked did they go to the higher bosses. And what about the BMW 3-series Touring? It was made by an employee in his spare time. It was even BMW’s first station wagon.

The station wagon had been around for a while, but BMW didn’t see much bread in a family box in the 1980s. Max Reisböck was an engineer at BMW who wanted to go on holiday with his wife and two children, but found the 3 Series just a bit too cramped. So he bought a crashed BMW 323i and went to work. In six months he built the world’s first BMW 3-series Touring.

What Reisböck actually did was move the existing C-pillar backwards. Something the designers of the car never intended, but it works. The famous Hoffman bend at the rear window was also retained and the Touring got its characteristic appearance. For the glass, he took the window of a coupe to cut it slightly, it is reported eBay Motors.

After a holiday with his family, Reisböck went to work in his car. The board of directors was impressed by his build and asked if they could borrow the car for a while to see if it could be put into production. You now know the answer to that question. The largest adjustment for series production was the extension of the trunk lid to the rear bumper, but little else changed in the design.

The BMW 3-series Touring was born and it was also the first station wagon from BMW itself. Without Reisböck we would never have had a BMW station wagon? Undoubtedly yes, but perhaps much later and probably not an E30 Touring. It took another 40 years after the car’s introduction before BMW would release the first M3 Touring.