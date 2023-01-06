BMWs must be beautiful and timeless again, so that facelifts are not necessary.

Before the internet was there and Chris Bangle was allowed to go wild, BMW actually received quite a lot of criticism for their designs. Everything looked very similar. That was already the case in the 1970s and the 1980s was no different. Just open a few old magazines (we like to do that too!).

In the 1990s, criticism only intensified. BMW made a sausage that you could get in different sizes. So it was all uniform. And now? Now the fanboys find the 90s BMWs the ultimate design pinnacle. Can you imagine how that perception can change?

No unit sausage

Anyway, since then BMW has started working with the design. You can say whatever you want about the brand’s designs. Just remember two things: they sell like hot cakes and it’s anything but boring.

The latter in particular was a huge challenge for Chris Bangle at the time. BMW wanted more diversity in terms of design and a much larger range. They just succeeded, despite the many fanboys who have an opinion about it.

But those fanboys are served at their beck and call! This is evident from an interview that BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec gave to TheDrive. This happened in response to the launch of the BMW iVsion Dee concept, which was unveiled last week.

There we saw a much sleeker and timeless BMW model than what we have been presented with in recent years. Look here, nice ass, huh?

BMWs beautiful and timeless from Neue Klasse

BMW wants to break new ground for the Neue Klasse and this Dee is a taste of that. The new BMW models must be extremely timeless.

According to Dukec, the models should be able to last about 10 years from 2025 without a facelift. Not that that will happen with 100% certainty. Such a facelift provides some extra turnover to generate.

BMW will also continue to build sedans. Despite the fact that it has gone all over the world and mainly sells crossovers on crossovers and BMW, a sedan is part of BMW’s DNA.

Electric drive for a sedan is fine, so BMW certainly wants to keep building them. Not inconvenient either, because an electric crossover or SUV is particularly inefficient, heavy and superfluous. That is why the tires are also deflated in electric SUVs.

