BMW Z4 Individual is very chic (and for sale)

This BMW Z4 with Individual options is not sporty, but luxurious.

We often get the question; what should we buy that is nice and a bit on the bottom in price? So a car with which you can have fun and in any case not have to worry about depreciation. Of course, the Honda S2000 will immediately surface, but they are already getting more expensive.

For now we would look at the BMW Z4 of the E85 generation. These are still fairly affordable and you get a lot for your money. A thick atmospheric six-cylinder (almost always, the 2.0 was a four-cylinder), rear-wheel drive and a special body.

BMW Z4 Individual

You can go in several directions with the BMW Z4. The most sporty is the BMW Z4 M Roadster. If comfort and exclusivity were more your thing, you could also look at an Alpina Roadster S. But you could also BMW Individual rightly so and dress up your regular Z4 there in a special way.

The disadvantage is that you can hardly find those copies. Very occasionally you come across one in Germany. But now we have found one in the Netherlands! It is a BMW Z4 that has been overhauled by Individual. And no, we don’t just mean one Individual option, but just the entire booklet.

Maritim Blue

The color of the car is Maritim Blue, which is a paint from BMW Individual. That is not just a dark blue paint, but also a bit deeper in glow because of several layers than normal.

The rims are also from BMW Individual, they are the Styling 152-wheels. It is a modest wide set: the wheels are 8×18 at the front, 8.5×18 at the rear. The color and the wheels give the car a special appearance, without being ‘sporty’, which is always nice on a sports car.

But the real highlight is actually the interior. Of course there is BMW Individual on the door sills and on the steering wheel. The color of the leather is special ‘Champagne’-colored leather. That leather is also nicer in terms of quality than the standard chicken leather from BMW.

Furthermore, the Chrome Line interior is present and of course the piece de resistance: the wood inlay! It is the Mahagoni Maritim wood from BMW Individual that is indeed reminiscent of the teak deck of a beautiful Italian speedboat.

Transmission

Despite the fact that the colour, wheels and leather do not immediately look sporty, there are certainly sporty options on board. For example, the sports seats are in it and the car is equipped with the M sports suspension.

There is no manual or automatic transmission, but an SMG gearbox. That is a robotized manual gearbox. They didn’t age well in the days of ZF or dual-clutch automatics, but this generation of SMG transmission shifted much better than it did in the 1990s.

Price BMW Z4 Individual

It also adds a bit to the experience. With an SMG box you feel the transitions much more than with an automatic transmission, in a sports car not bad in itself, right? Technically they are not always perfect, but here the gearbox has been fitted with a new clutch and the hydraulics of the SMG gearbox have been replaced for the sweet sum of 5,655.78 euros.

That happened with a mileage of 124,027 km, now the counter is at 124,469 km, so you can still take it for a while. With an asking price of 22,950 euros, it is certainly not the cheapest Z4, but a fairly unique one. Interested? The You can view ad here on Marktplaats!

