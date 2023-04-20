Buy this BMW Z3 Mosselman Turbo on Marktplaats!

We Dutch do not really know a car industry. There’s a factory where people screwed together some Space Stars, Volvo bitch shakers and Minis between strikes. Fortunately, we also have Donkervoort, which now produces the Paganis of the Seven creations. But in terms of tuners, there are quite a few legendary names in the Netherlands.

One of them is Mosselman. This tuner from Harskamp has been tickling BMWs for years. In addition, they used to do what BMW is only doing now: mounting turbos. In this case we have one BMW Z3 Musselman for you.

Slow

The BMW Z3 was a real sensation when it came on the market in the 1990s. A nice roadster with BMW badge and a pretty reasonable price. Of course, BMW had to make some concessions for this, such as using an old E30 chassis and very basic engines. The 1.8 (115 hp) and 1.9 16v (140 hp) appealed to the imagination. A Mazda MX-5 was much lighter and the four-cylinder in that Japanese convertible was much tastier.

So you could wait for a six-cylinder in the form of the BMW Z3 2.8 or you went to Mosselman. In this case they have mounted a Garett T25 turbo with intercooler.

As a result, you did not have 115 hp at your disposal, but no less than 188 hp under the right foot! The torque is not mentioned, but you can count on it that you can easily keep up with a Z3 2.8. The Mosselman Z3 Turbo is of course slightly lighter.

BMW Z3 Musselman

Other than that, the car is pretty standard. The car still looks neat, the blue paint looks very good. The orange flashing lights were ‘normal’ at first, then old-fashioned, but in 2023 that is how you want it.

You can also recognize the Mosselman Z3 Turbo by the Style 23 rims. These were normally below the M3 of the E36 generation. They certainly don’t look out of place, although the undersigned would go for a set of Style 32s.

This copy is from May 1996, before the six-cylinder could be ordered. This car was immediately turbocharged and was used by Mosselman to let customers experience how fast a Z3 can be.

The odometer now stands at 117,382 km. Given the condition of the car and how special it is, the price falls 9,740 euros quite with it, even though it has luxury plates behind and not in front. Interested? JYou can view the ad here!

