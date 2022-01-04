The tests of the production version of BMW XM, after the recent unveil of the reference concept car of the same name. It is not the first time that the plug-in hybrid SUV of the German house is surprised in the test phase, even if this time the specifications of the tested prototype really seem to be those of “almost” production: the design results more palatable than that of the reference concept car, with more realistic proportions, very eye-catching lines, more muscular rear fenders and sportier body panels.

The design elements that the production version of the SUV will take up from the XM concept car will be manifold: from the open front grille to the quadruple headlights, passing through the taillights with an enveloping design up to the four hexagonal shaped tailpipes. We will see if even inside the passenger compartment the production version of the plug-in hybrid SUV will broadly follow the homonymous concept car from which it will take inspiration: among other specifications, we expect to see a large display dedicated to the infotainment, similar to that installed in the iX SUV. Final comment on the motoring offer: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, the next BMW XM will be pushed by a V8 biturbo combined with an electric motor, for a total power of 750 HP and a maximum torque of 999 Nm.