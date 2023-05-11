.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

To bring together services worthy of the department Motorsports with an overall mass much closer to three tons that at half past two is a difficult mission. It’s not impossible thanks to the superfine mechanics and electronics that do everything to deceive the laws of physics. There BMW XM it is the daughter of the contradiction of wanting to make a car sporty well over 5 meters longbut it is an intent in which he is in good company.

BMW XM test

Here we try to tell you about the test of the BMW XM, how it goes, as for the style, we abstain from judgment since the aesthetics are subjective, but we can’t help but underline that such extreme lines are certainly divisive, as well as tasteless exactly European.

BMW XM is a high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV

And in fact, also in terms of size and for a price that starts from 186,000 eurosalmost half of the XMs produced in Spartanburg will be destined for the internal market American and to that Chinese. Two areas where probably no one remembers the old Citroen flagship from which the new BMW takes its name, after having obtained permission from the French.

Thus the Bavarian XM takes on a life of its own and is also the first modern “M” not to be derived from a BMW model. The only other car with the helix badge and this pedigree is the legendary M1 from the seventies, of which in fact the descendant takes up the double location solution at the rear, only now it is screen-printed on the rear window and no longer affixed to the sheet metal.

BMW XM front

Speaking of historical references, the XM arrives in the year of fiftieth anniversary of the BMW sports departmentwhich for the first time has designed a car powered by a system plug-in hybrid.

BMW XM V8 plug-in hybrid engine

Under the mammoth front hood of the BMW XM in addition to the 4.4 V8 bi-turbo with 489 bhpthere is also an electric unit from 198 HP (653 HP total) located inside the automatic gearbox – an 8-speed ZF – which has to handle the beauty of 800Nm of torque.

BMW XM front 3/4 BMW XM front BMW XM rear 3/4 BMW XM side panel BMW XM rear BMW XM exhaust and rear bumper BMW XM side BMW XM cockpit dashboard BMW XM headrests front seats passenger compartment BMW XM infotainment displays BMW XM M logo interior BMW XM front on the road BMW XM side on the road BMW XM rear 3/4 road BMW XM charging flap BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid SUV with V8 engine

These four figures make the German SUV fly from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and then wanting up to 270 km/h; the lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 25.7 kWhcan be recharged in AC up to 7.4 kWh and determines an autonomy in full electric up to 88km.

BMW XM as it goes, even in electric

Proceeding with zero (local) emissions with the BMW XM you can reach the 140 km/h and there are three modes of operation: hybrid, electric and eControl which allows you to manage the battery charge level.

BMW XM on the road also in electric mode

Of course, there are also various driving setups, including those “M”which can be activated directly from the steering wheel and affect traction, steering, brakes, chassis and braking energy recovery.

BMW XM cockpit test, how is it inside?

In the cockpit of the BMW XM, the instruments and infotainment are displayed on two screens 12.3 and 14.9 inches that merge into one big one curved display that characterizes the dashboard. The software is connected and state-of-the-art, so full of features that it requires you to study slowly.

BMW XM cockpit dashboard

Also driver assistance systems are at the top, while the dynamic behavior is also determined by the adaptive suspension with active roll control and by therear axle steering.

BMW XM road test

On the road, the XM proves to be a long-distance rider comfortable and very fastor wanting a GT SUV, although some rustling in the front window area could have been better resolved. When you sink the gas, the nose rises and the big BMW immediately changes pace, taking a single bite of the road and the cars in front of it.

BMW XM on the road is comfortable and very fast

When the curves come, however, i 28 quintals peep out and put a strain on the grip of tires fitted on rims of 21 inches, but also 22 and 23 inches if desired.

Photo new BMW XM

– Power

– Technology – Price

– Wind noises from the windows (closed)

