Hooray, to celebrate BMW M's fiftieth anniversary they came up with a sporty SUV. That's a funny sentence, isn't it? Yes, we don't expect fans of the brand to see this coming. A great sports car to celebrate this milestone would have been better. Instead, we got the most powerful plug-in hybrid BMW has ever made.

The BMW XM is an enormous (heavy) elephant on wheels with a bombastic appearance. Perfect for anyone who embraces the brand's modern design. The rest of the world should have little of it. Now you can let the internet make a judgement, but I think it's better if we look at the numbers. BMW has announced the sales figures for 2023.

BMW XM sales figures

What is particularly striking is that BMW will have sold only 6,479 copies of the XM worldwide in 2023. That doesn't sound like much. Now you have to make a few comments about that. First of all, the

In addition, it is an expensive SUV that is certainly out of reach for a large group, financially speaking. In the small waters in which the XM operates, more than 6,000 sales are not bad. It just depends on how you look at it. Still, it can be a bit of a shock for BMW M, I can vividly imagine that they expected or hoped for more from this.

The brand even sold more copies of the BMW Z4, namely 10,957 units. The BMW iX was even sold 50,989 times. In 2024, the BMW XM has the full 12 months to prove itself. Moreover, a newer, more reasonably priced variant is being released. In short, there is a good chance that the big PHEV will do better this year than last year. Then we won't be scared anymore.

