Oh no, BMW is issuing a recall for the XM. Very annoying for that one person it concerns.

Recalls always sound intense. In fact, people always associate recalls with faulty products. That is not always true. Just because a brand doesn’t want to bother with recalls doesn’t mean they don’t have problems. Indirectly you could say that many recalls are good, because it means that a manufacturer admits they made a mistake and want to fix it for you, often at no cost to you.

Mandatory recalls

Incidentally, we now say it as if manufacturers have a choice, but that is not always true. Recall campaigns in the Netherlands, for example, often go through the RDW. In the US, it is usually the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) that initiates recalls. Like now with BMW, who seem to have a problem.

BMW recall

We say “problem” on purpose because this is a minor recall. At least, the problem can be dangerous if you’re not careful (according to the NHTSA), because it involves an incorrectly attached exhaust and catalytic converter. No, the diminutive mainly refers to the affected cars. No, car. It is, after all, a single one BMW XM. Yes, only one customer purchased a BMW XM during the recall period. And now it has to go back. That’s bad luck!

S68

As said, the dealer solves everything for this unfortunate BMW XM owner and he / she has no costs. However, it is fair to say that it concerns five cars in total. The problem is in the exhaust / catalytic converter of the BMW S68 engine, the new V8-with-hybrid that you will find in the XM. But this is also the new powertrain of the BMW X7 M50i. And four of those have also been sold in the US in the span of this recall.

In short: one BMW XM driver has to pay attention, the NHTSA will send that person another letter. Sounds like a lot of effort for a recall, but like I said, putting that much effort is in the best interest of the customer.

This article BMW XM recall annoying for one person appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

