BMW announces the top version of the XM called Label Red, making the BMW M SUV clearly the most powerful BMW ever.

The BMW XM is a car of superlatives. The biggest, the heaviest, the most controversial and the only one when it comes to being a unique M model. There is now a superlative: the most powerful. This is the BMW XM Label Red.

BMW XM Label Red

The base is known as the BMW XM unveiled last year. Then BMW unveiled it in its ‘basic form’. Yes, that’s a bit of a strange term when you’re talking about a 653 hp super SUV with a big V8. Even then it became clear that there would be a top version and that is today’s newcomer.

PHEV

To take a quick look at the XM with you: this is the ultimate M model if it is up to BMW. It is the only car that M GmbH supplies that you cannot get as a regular BMW. So don’t expect an xDrive35i version of the XM: as mentioned, the basic version already has a PHEV V8 with a combined 653 hp.

The Label Red has exactly the same petrol engine. That means the newest member of the V8 family with code S68B44. For the Label Red, the electric motor is increased by about 70 extra horsepower and 200 extra Newton meters to reach up to 748 hp and 1,000 Nm.

Performance

748 hp is of course quite a lot, but remember that the BMW XM belongs to the list of the heaviest cars in the world with about 2.7 tons. Nevertheless, you can catapult to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. Of course, the cake stops electronically at 250 km/h, but with the M Drivers Pack this becomes 290 km/h. In theory, the car could take a turn through active damping and a specialized M chassis, but in practice we think that the M-sport braking system should do the job.

As mentioned, the BMW XM Label Red is also a PHEV. With a plug you can charge the 25.7 kWh battery pack and reach about 83 km on purely electric driving range. You can drive 140 km/h on just the electric motor.

Appearance

With a car like the BMW XM, we cannot leave the appearance undiscussed. The BMW XM Label Red lives up to its name. The car debuts in matte black with the new look option: red details. This to distinguish the Label Red from the XM mob that only opted for the 653 hp version, which could choose black and gold as accents. The red accents are nice “in your face”, because there are quite a few. Around the giant kidneys, the entire side and even the wheels.

Interior

And the accent color in the interior of the BMW XM Label Red? Green, of course! Without kidding, red also plays a major role here. From the half-red seats to the stitching and dashboard, you don’t have to wonder why Label Red was the chosen name.

Limited

You have to be quick though: BMW is building 500 copies of the XM Label Red. These are all numbered. That’s special, because that would mean that after these 500 pieces you as a potential buyer are dependent on the ‘basic version’ with 653 hp (we cannot emphasize enough how bizarre that sounds). It is not yet known what the XM will cost in its top version Label Red.

This article BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW ever appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Label #Red #powerful #BMW