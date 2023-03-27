The BMW XM for the small wallet is still a very sturdy thing.

The BMW XM is a special device that – in line with the trend – is extremely polarizing. You either think it’s a great thing or you don’t. There is no in-between. Now you may wonder to what extent a BMW XM is necessary, because there are already plenty of fast large ///M SUVs available, such as the X5 M, X6 M, X7 M50i, Alpina XB7 and the iX M50e.

A big difference with the XM and all other models is the powertrain. Porsche already had a brilliant V8 hybrid powertrain (the Turbo S e-Hybrid in the Cayenne) and Mercedes-AMG too (AMG GT 4-Door E-Performance) and now BMW has also setup a V8 with electric motors, especially for the XM. Of course there will be more BMWs with these engines, such as the new BMW M5.

BMW XM for small wallet

But it is also true the other way around, because BMW is going to downsize the XM. There is a BMW XM for the small wallet on the way. And no, we don’t mean the BMW X2 that is coming. According to Bimmer Today, it would be about the BMW XM M50e.

It is expected that BMW will use the engines of the 760e. That is the B58 six-in-line engine with 381 hp and an electric motor that produces 197 hp. The system power is 571 hp, while the system torque is exactly 800 Nm. It will therefore not be a poor thing when it comes to performance.

Advantages

Then there are some more examples. A six-in-line naturally has a much nicer run than a V8. Furthermore, this combination is also somewhat lighter or less heavy. Consumption will also be more favorable, not bad either. Finally, the XM will be a bit cheaper for the small wallet.

Moving on to the bad news, according to the publication, the car is only intended for China. In principle, this would not be a bad option for Europe and the Netherlands. 571 hp is more than enough and it saves quite a few euros on BPM fine.

