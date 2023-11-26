This extremely graceful BMW XM is the pinnacle of elegance.

The BMW XM is a design tour de force. The car is specifically designed to be special. Technically it is ‘just’ a BMW X5. Now you would say that the BMW X6 is already the different, sportier and provocative variant, but there was room for another such model.

The BMW XM is intended to confront unsuspecting passers-by with the depth of your financial reserves and the development of your refined taste. The problem, of course, is that there are quite a few people who know what beautiful is. And being able to pay for that too.

XM by Renegade Designs

So what should you do? Well, you can turn to aftermarket specialists who have a sixth sense for making a BMW more graceful. Such a company is Renegade Designs. These breeders are based in Dubai, so they are close to customers who can afford it.

They have developed a carbon body kit specifically for the BMW XM. To be fair, Renegade Designs has made something special of it. It’s a limited edition, so it’s not like that Ali B will soon also be in the same XM drives by to drop off young female singing talents at the taxi stand. 10 kits are built and then it’s done.

Carbon!

The amount of carbon is absolutely not limited to a splitter and a spoiler. Well, a huge amount is now made of carbon fiber. Even the side skirts – as big as running boards – are made of carbon, just like the wheel arches. The hood, bumpers, mirror covers and so on. The whole thing is completed with a set of 23-inch ‘light’ metal wheels.

Technically, Renegade Designs believes that BMW ///M’s work is already brilliant. So nothing has changed in the drivetrain. Unlike the aforementioned BMW X5, the XM has a biturbo V8 plus electric assistance. With 750 hp and 1,000 Nm you won’t really come up short, we think.

Check out the driving test with the BMW XM here:

