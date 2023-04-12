The BMW XM 50e actually sounds like a great deal on paper, doesn’t it?

BMW likes to put a car on the market that has something to do with it. the BMW XM is the latest addition. It is a huge but not very spacious SUV based on the BMW X5, but sportier and with an M badge. Apparently no one at BMW had remembered that they also build the BMW X6 M.

The BMW XM is very much more special and intended for people who also want the appearance of a special car. An X5M or X6M is mainly a fast X5 or X6, an XM is really a different model. And with the plug-in hybrid technology you are also working sustainably! Provided you don’t let that V8 run too often, of course.

New slip-on: BMW XM 50e

But the XM is going to be a lot more environmentally friendly, because there will actually be a slip-on! The base XM currently has a 4.4 V8 with electric motor, good for 653 hp. Today, BMW showed their interpretation of The A-Team’s mode of transportation, the XM Label Red.

But that comes one more model below, the BMW XM 50e. That should then become the most affordable (read: least expensive) XM. The car is visible in the new promo video of the BMW XM Label Red. The engine in this case is the epic B58, a three-liter six-in-line with a single turbo.

It therefore receives the assistance of electric motors. That sounds very much like the powertrain of the BMW M760e plug-in hybrid indeed. On a fully charged battery you can get about 76 km to 84 km, probably depending on the chosen rims.

Drivetrain

If it is the drivetrain from the M760e (and it looks like it), then the XM 50e will have a system power of 571 hp and a system torque of 800 Nm. More than enough, we think.

Then the question is of course: will the BMW XM 50e also come to the Netherlands? Our guess? No. The XM Label Red will make its debut in China. German brands often have other engine versions to avoid taxes in certain countries. Think of the BMW 518i with 1.6 liter, the Mercdes-Benz CLS260 with 1.5 engine and the Porsche Boxster Spyder with 2.0 engine.

