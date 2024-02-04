A customized BMW to make traveling with your dog as comfortable as possible. The Italian division of the Munich brand in collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture presented an exclusive reinterpretation of the X7 customized with the Poldo team to offer a series of options suitable for man's best friend.

The kit for four-legged friends

The travel kit for the BMW Inside there are three drawers that hold everything needed for the care of four-legged friends, from an adjustable seat belt up to 94 cm in extension which also includes a carabiner and buckle up to the leash with walking collar. The kit also includes a 121 x 114 cm cover for the rear seat in printed nylon and Alcantara for moments away from above, a cushion padded with thermal wadding and attached to the car seat to accommodate smaller dogs safely, a black mat thermal flask that allows you to keep the water fresh, two porcelain bowls decorated with the Poldo Dog Couture logo resting on an elegant custom-made ebony tray, hygienic bags and wipes for the hygiene of the dog on board, an essence ionizer created by the greatest Italian nose Luca Maffei and capable of nebulizing the olfactory identity of Poldo Dog Couture inside the passenger compartment and at the same time capable of capturing any bad odors inside the vehicle through a patented molecule passenger compartment.

A special X7

The xDrive40d model of the BMW and help reduce CO intake 2 in the air. The customization project was told in detail by Rossella Barbuto, Creative Director of Poldo Dog Couture, Rossella Barbuto: “I interpreted this car by taking inspiration from an early morning forest where the air is pervaded by a symphony of enveloping resin scents that come from centuries-old fir trees and mix with the delicate scent of moss on the damp ground. The beauty of this landscape, illuminated by the first rays of sun that filter through the branches of the trees, lighting up the intense green of the leaves, the dark brown color of the ground that comes to life and the enveloping atmosphere of the forest immediately captured me and pushed me to create an art project that evoked the same feeling of adventure and wonder I felt on these walks.” Some details of the car have also been carefully chosen: “The exterior of the car is two-tone: black and the exclusive BMW Individual paintwork “Oxford Green. As regards the interiors, we entrusted ourselves to the expert hands of a master cabinetmaker who created some of the car's moldings using ebony as the essence, while for the upholstery we used fine and innovative materials such as Alcantara, soft to the touch, resistant and easy to maintain”.

BMW's comment

“The project expresses the perfect synthesis of the values ​​of exclusivity, premium positioning and customization characteristic of the BMW Group.” Said Carlo Botto Poala, BMW Marketing Director of BMW Italy. “BMW Italia collaborates with Poldo Dog Couture for a reinterpretation of functionality, freedom and versatility of the BMW X7, guaranteeing superior attention to detail, to share the interior spaces in style with the four-legged members of the family”.