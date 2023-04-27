With this updated X7, BMW gives those who criticize their, er, idiosyncratic design a pat on the head, a heartfelt ‘oh gosh’ and a nudge towards the door. And yet: of the recent trio of difficult-looking BMWs, this is one of the more digestible. We even think its new nose is an improvement over the prefacelift. Or… Is that Münchinese design language taking some getting used to?

Anyway: the X7 was and remains a good lump of a car. Room for seven (provided the three in the middle give in a bit), for five and luggage or for two and a lot of junk – that was the idea behind the ‘U’ in ‘SUV’. No sloping roof, but headroom like in a church. No lines that make him look slimmer, but a complete lack of body shame. Quite 2023 actually.

The BMW X7 in Europe

The X7 rolls out of the BMW factory in Spartanburg, USA, and that is also the market where it will sell best. Here in Europe it feels a bit surreal to be on the road with such a giant. In the few days that we test it, we encounter various tricky situations with the X7, such as narrow embankment roads and parking garages with tight entrances and rim-breaking ledges. Cars are getting too big for our infrastructure, you often hear; in the X7 you feel the curbs coming at you.

Or you don’t act like that, make a little effort to learn how to maneuver it and enjoy what this BMW X7 M60i has to offer. Sharp sensors and a whole battery of cameras, for example – that helps with those curbs. In addition to space, its interior also shines through design and quality, with aluminum window knobs and a polished PRND catch.

The screens in the BMW X7

The beautiful curved display contains two screens and is fortunately not overly present. BMW’s OS8 sometimes takes some getting used to (mountains of apps and movable tilesthen you get that), but works smoothly and looks good.

It fits augmented reality for navigation directions and even warns you when you approach a red traffic light. If you have to get that information off your screen, something is going wrong somewhere. It is a pity that the handy shortcut for the driving aids has disappeared. Just like the separate air conditioning control.

Driving the BMW X7 M60i

What is an M-like with a Comfort mode? Well, find a nice balance. A floating chassis would be too much of a good thing, so the M60i keeps things tighter in hand while remaining compliant. If you press Sport or Sport Plus, your seat will squeeze you a little more firmly into place and the steering and suspension will tighten.

And because M’s work makes this colossus so manageable, you soon feel that it can handle more than the laws of nature dictate. We spend the first 180-degree highway entrance grating against the ESP.

The sound of the big Bimmer

The 4.4-liter biturbo V8 may be an old acquaintance, but it gives you everything you could ask for from a fast SUV, now assisted by a starter generator that, in addition to 12 hp and 200 Nm, is especially good for the honorary title of ‘mild hybrid ‘. If desired, the V8 screams and explodes, but it’s just as satisfied when you’re rippling down the highway at 1,600 rpm. And then also achieves a relatively decent consumption.

The X7 M60i is a dying species, so it’s better to appreciate it than to loathe it. And if you do take offense at him: how do you think car brands finance the development of all those green models of the future? So that. Buy it!

Specifications BMW X7 M60i xDrive (2023)

Engine

4,395 cc

V8 biturbo

530 + 12 hp @ 5,500 rpm

750 + 200 Nm @ 1,800 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

12.1 l/100 km

274 g/km CO2, G label

Dimensions

5,181 x 2,000 x 1,835 mm (lxwxh)

3,105mm (wheelbase)

2,675 kilograms

83 l (petrol)

750 / 2,120 l (luggage)

Prices

€188,896 (NL)

€126,200 (B)