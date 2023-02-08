Here comes the new version of the sporty SUV BMW X6with a restyling which introduces many aesthetic but also technical innovations. In fact, this new version is equipped only with electrified motors 48 Volt mild hybridincluding the most powerful V8 of the M60i, a 4.4 biturbo with 530 bhp and 750 Nm.

New BMW X6 facelift

Similarly to the renewed X5 the new BMW X6 features slim light clusters a arrow shape. The SUV looks like a sports car on the outside, also thanks to the package M Sports, standard time.

The new BMW X6 M60i

In this case we have the octagonal shape of the front under the grille a BMW kidney grille, with its eye-catching side openings and generous black surfaces. Furthermore, the front apron features a three-dimensional shape.

M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trims are also part of the M Sport package. Finally, the rear apron is characterized by an insert in Dark Shadowwhile the new ones exhaust terminals they have a trapezoidal shape.

The new BMW X6 M60i seen from the rear

The package M Sport Prooptionally available adds double bars and the M logo for the BMW kidney grille, M exterior mirror caps in high-gloss black, tailpipe finishers in characteristic M four-pipe style and the rear spoiler in glossy black.

BMW X6 interior, inside as it is restyling

In the interior of the BMW X6 the large dominates BMW Curved Displaywhich consists of an information display from 12.3 inches behind the wheel and from a control display with a diagonal of 14.9 inches, both positioned behind a single glass surface. The infotainment display is touch controls.

The cockpit of the new X6 M60i

Sports seats with Sensafin surfaces are standard in the interior of the X6 and optionally available with leather upholstery. BMW Individual leather Merino extended or BMW Individual full Merino leather.

BMW X6 mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines

From a technical point of view, the new BMW X6 relies entirely on electrification 48 Volt mild hybrid, with the electric motor integrated into the transmission. The extra horsepower goes up to 9kW/12hp and 200 Nm of torque and helps the combustion engine, petrol or dieselto ensure a smooth and dynamic ride and high efficiency.

Electric motor integrated in the Steptronic Sport automatic transmission

MHEV technology is available in addition to the 6-cylinder xDrive40i 380 HP petrol and 540 e Drive30d diesel with 298 HP and 670 Nm, even on the most powerful V8 4.4 biturbo with 530 HP and 750 Nm. All engines are now matched to new Steptronic Sport gearbox to eight relationships and to the system of BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

BMW X6 trim features

The X6 comes standard with the adaptive suspension m, while the two-axle adaptive air suspension and the xOffroad package are available as options. The top-of-the-range models are equipped as standard with the active steering whole wheat. It is available as an option for all other models or as part of the M Professional adaptive suspension, which also includes a M Sport differential and an active roll stabilization system.

22″ BMW X6 M60i alloy wheels

Standard equipment also includes 20-inch light-alloy wheels for the new BMW X6 and 21-inch wheels for the top-of-the-range variant M60i. Also available as an option are light-alloy wheels up to 22 inches.

BMW X6 infotainment

The infotainment in the new BMW X6 benefits from technology BMW iDrive of the latest generation, based on the BMW Operating System 8. The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus also includes the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps.

The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional also includes the BMW head-up display and the function Augmented View. When the car is stationary, the driver and front passenger can view YouTube videos on the car display.

14.9-inch touch infotainment display

There BMW Digital Key Plusavailable as an option, allows the doors to be locked and unlocked using radio technology a ultra-broadband (UWB) with compatible smartphones with operating system iOS or Android.

BMW X6 ADAS

The ADAS updates on board the new BMW X6 include improved features for the collision warning system front, which detects cyclists, pedestrians and also intervenes in traffic when turning. Options now available include Automatic Speed ​​Limit Assist, Exit Warning, Active Navigation, Route Speed ​​Control, Traffic Light Recognition (depending on market), at the emergency stopthe lane change assistant and the merging assistant.

The new BMW X6 M60i on the road

Optional extras include the new Parking Assistant Professional, which allows you to control from outside the car, via the My BMW App on an Apple iPhone, the automatic parking entering and exiting spaces and complete maneuvers over a maximum distance of 200 metres.

Photo new BMW X6 2023

