The BMW X5 SUV updates with the restyling which introduces novelties in external design and above all in the passenger compartment. From a technical point of view, the engine range is completely electrifiedwith the version Hybrid plug-ins more powerful and efficient, which allows autonomy in electric in WLTP extension between 94 and 110km.

New BMW X5 facelift

Inserting series of design elements xLine it gives the BMW X5 significantly more presence and visual robustness. Its front end features a new interpretation of the distinctive headlights and grille a BMW kidney grille. The new light clusters now have a profile thinner than 35mm. The arrow-shaped daytime running lights point outwards and also serve as direction indicators. The lighthouses Matrix LEDs with adaptive control and non-dazzling high beam BMW Selective Beam, as well as M Shadowline lights are included in the options list.

The new BMW X5 xDrive50e

The BMW kidney grille Iconic Glow is now available as an option for the a variants six cylinders. The design of the BMW X5 also includes the vents newly designed front side panels and the standard inclusion of the Exterior Line trim in satin aluminum and bars, also in satin aluminium. The lights for the taillights and the brake lights now have a particularly striking shape. There L shapealready known in other BMW models, is reflected horizontally, creating a X pattern constantly illuminated inside the rear lights.

The rear of the BMW X5 xDrive50e

The package M Sports is available as an option for the new BMW X5. In top-of-the-range models BMW X5 M60i xDrive there are the double bars and the M logo for the BMW kidney grille, the M exterior mirror caps in glossy blackthe tailpipe trims in the characteristic four-pipe M style.

BMW X5 2023 cockpit, inside as it is

The cockpit of the new BMW X5 is completely digital, with the dashboard dominated by the BMW Curved Displaywhich integrates the BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. This large curved display consists of an information screen from 12.3 inches behind the wheel and from a control display with a diagonal of 14.9 inchesboth positioned behind a single glass surface.

The elegant interior of the new BMW X5

The instrument panel is covered in Sensafin imitation leather and with a curved finish in precious wood. Also new is the ambient light bar with LED backlighting integrated under the trim in the front passenger area. Comfort seats for the driver and front passenger can be selected as an alternative to the sports seats as standard with Sensafin surfaces.

BMW X5 2023 mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines

The engine range of the BMW X5 consists of a petrol eight-cylinder V 4.4 biturbo with 530 HP and 750 Nmone petrol in line xDrive40i 3.0 in-line six-cylinder with 380 HP and 540 Nm and one inline six-cylinder diesel xDrive30d with 298 HP and 670 Nm.

BMW X5 M60i xDrive V8 petrol engine

All engines are matched to new eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox, complete with steering wheel paddles. The power is transmitted to the road through the system BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

Electric motor integrated in the transmission

All units are now equipped with technology mild hybrid at 48V. This generalized application of electrification comes in the form of a electric motor integrated in the transmission. This engine generates an output of up to 9 kW/12 HP and 200 Nm of torque.

BMW X5 plug-in hybrid xDrive50e

The new BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid compared to the past it is more powerful and offers greater electric autonomy. The drive system of the plug-in hybrid variant has also been completely revised and the updated model bears the designation of BMW X5 xDrive50e.

BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid drive

A state-of-the-art in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and an equally new electric motor combine to develop an output of 360kW/490hp (including temporary boost effect) – an increase of 70kW/96hp compared to the previous model – and a combined pair of 700Nm (516 lb-ft), wt an increase of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). The rated horsepower of the gasoline engine of 230kW/313hp represents an increment of 20kW/27hp than the drive it replaces.

The compact electric motor integrated in the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission produces a rated power of 145kW/197hp (+62kW/84hp). Additionally, an innovative pre-gear stage – used to increase the effective torque produced by the electric motor to a maximum of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input to the motor – helps deliver an even clearer. The BMW X5 xDrive50e accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds.

Socket for charging the BMW X5 xDrive50e

The battery, integrated in the underbody, has a capacity of 25.7 kWh25% more than the previous generation and guarantees an electric-only range of 94 – 110km in the WLTP cycle.

BMW X5 trim features

The suspension of the BMW X5 benefits from the standard installation of adaptive suspension and the modification of the anti-roll bars in response to changes in weight distribution. The adaptive suspension M, standard on the top-of-the-range models, they guarantee a particularly solid connection with the bodywork. The two-axle adaptive air suspension and the xOffroad package are offered as an option. The top-of-the-range models are equipped as standard with the integral active steering.

BMW X5 xDrive50e on the road

It is available as an option for all other models or as part of the adaptive suspension M Professionl, which also include a M Sport differential and an active roll stabilization system.

BMW X5 2023 infotainment

Technology BMW iDrive The latest generation, based on the BMW Operating System 8, brings both the BMW Curved Display and a number of new digital services to the BMW X5. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus standard also includes the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps. The option BMW Live Cockpit Professional also offers customers the BMW head-up display and the function Augmented View. When the car is stationary, the driver and front passenger can also broadcast content from YouTube on the control display.

Cockpit with BMW Live Cockpit Plus

There BMW Digital Key Plusavailable as an option, allows customers to lock and unlock the doors using radio technology a ultra-broadband (UWB) with compatible smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems. Also available are optimized smartphone integration, personalized BMW ID and a Personal eSIM designed to work with new mobile technology 5G. The digital services of BMW Charging for the BMW X5 xDrive50e have been integrated into the My BMW app.

The ADAS on the BMW X5 2023

Updates ADAS on the facelift on the new BMW X5 include improved features for the system collision warning front as standard, which can now also reduce the risk of colliding with cyclists, pedestrians or oncoming traffic when turning.

Among the options now available are the automatic speed limit assist systemthe exit notice, active navigation, the route speed controltraffic light recognition (depending on the market), emergency stop assistant, lane change assistant and merging assistant.

The new BMW X5 xDrive50e on the road

In addition to the rear view camera and rear view assistant, the standard parking assistant now also includes launch monitor and towing assistant functions. Also, the new Parking Assistant Professionalavailable as an option, allows you to control from outside the car, via the My BMW app on an Apple iPhone, the automatic parking entering and exiting spaces and complete maneuvers over a maximum distance of 200 metres.

Photo new BMW X5 2023

