The BMW X5 facelift has a surprise in store. It has actually become a beautiful car.

When it comes to styling, BMW is such a weird brand. The brand was first known for very conservative and traditional styling. From 2002 it went in all directions. Around 2010, a period of visual rest seemed to return with the BMW 7 Series (F01) and 5 Series (F10). However, a few years later, BMW again experimented with huge kidneys and busy design.

One of the instigators was the fourth generation of the BMW X5. This one had really huge kidneys that everyone had an opinion about. Firstly: the kidneys apparently get used to it. If you put the generations next to each other, you mainly think: “Why are those kidneys so small on those old types?” Crazy how time can heal all wounds.

For context, this is the current model BMW X5.

Another turnaround

Even crazier is that BMW is making a U-turn again! Again! Photos of the new BMW X5 facelift have leaked. The photo of the front is from Wilco Block and Cochespias managed to get a picture of the back. As you can see, the X5 is in a so-called closed room. The idea behind it is that prospects and employees can see what will change.

For context, this is the current model BMW X5.

The prospects are invited in the hope that they want to order one right away, the employees so that they know which product they are going to sell and maintain. In this case it’s a bit different, because the facelifted BMW X5 was at the Brussels Motor Show! On special invitation you could hand in your phone and a sneak peak getting the X5 facelift. Apparently someone brought two phones.

In the case of the BMW X5, it is striking that it is a picture! At least, they handled the model correctly if you ask us. What may also help is that the car does not have an M package. That used to be pretty cool on an E36 or E46, but nowadays the design is a lot busier. Because actually the current pre-lift X5 is also quite nice if you omit the M package. Like the current BMW X6, the X5 gets an illuminated grille with the facelift.

Further details BMW X5 facelift

What can we expect from the X5 G05 LCI in terms of technology? That was not mentioned in the sneak preview, but according to the unsurpassed ynguldyn from Bimmerpost we know more.

The X5 gets the updates from the B57, B58 and S68 engines. Yes, an ‘S’ engine, also for a non-M model. They do this to save costs. The eight-cylinder is threatened with extinction and by offering one engine in different ‘stages’ you can save some development costs.

The X5 xDrive40i now has more than 370 hp, the xDrive50e goes to 480 hp. The M50i disappears and becomes the M60i, with that new S68 4.4 biturbo V8 that we also know from the new BMW 7 Series, for example. The topper is the X5 Competition (there is now only one version) with an even stronger S68, now assisted with a 48V generator.

Then finally the X6, which is actually a kind of X5 hatchback. The X6 will always receive the M package as standard, just as has been the case with the BMW 8 Series since the facelift. Production of the BMW X5 facelift will start in April 2023 and will continue until June 2026. The X6 will continue considerably longer: until March 2028. Since production will start in two months, we expect the official images any time.

Read more? These are 7 young timers with BMW V12 under the hood!

This article BMW X5 facelift pops up: what a picture! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#BMW #facelift #pops #picture