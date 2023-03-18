The thickest versions are still there. BMW has presented the X5M and X6M to the public and they have something unique. They also have a Dutch price!

A few weeks ago we already reported that BMW is coming with a new X5 and X6. In the comments, the reactions to the models were fairly positive. At that time, however, the M versions were still missing. Some M fans were already worried: will the X models come in an M variant? Yes!

New BMW X5 and X6 M

The arrival of the updated X5 and X6 was quite big news, because the new Xs all come with an electric auxiliary drive. It turns out that the entire range will be under power, including the sportiest variants. And those are of course the X5 and X6 Competition that only come in mild hybrid variants.

The cars look fat. But BMW has held back regarding the differences with the normal versions of the model. Not like the M4 where the M version has huge kidneys. Honestly, it looks civilized, but chunky. The M’s all come in Competition trim and have their own bumper work. For example, we see a black grill at the front with other lower bumpers. At the back we see another diffuser with four outlets.

The interior has also been taken care of. The dashboard is equipped with a large curved display, among other things. It’s a combo of a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. Of course you can further decorate the cockpit with all kinds of M logos.

Drive

Both the updated X5 M and the X6 M are therefore offered as standard in a Competition version and each deliver 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque. If we carefully look at the books, we see that this is the same peak power for the current Competition version. The power source has therefore remained the same. It’s still a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but it’s now mated to a mild-hybrid system. This is a first for a BMW M powertrain.

The mild-hybrid system occasionally provides a boost of 12 hp and 200 Nm of torque, for example during mid-range acceleration. According to BMW, that extra boost provides a noticeable improvement in power delivery.

Both BMWs come with an 8-speed automatic transmission. New on the updated X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition are shorter gear ratios in the first three gears, coupled with a wider spread of gear ratios. This is done to improve engine efficiency.

The SUVs sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and have a standard limited top speed of 250 km/h. To slow? Then choose the M Driver’s Package with which you can reach 280 km/h.

Prices

The prices of the BMW X5 M and X6 M are actually as expected. Let’s throw the numbers right in: 224,302 euros for the X5 M Competition and 228,283 euros for the X6 M Competition. In both cases you get the 625 hp version of the V8.

The BMW X5 M competes with cars such as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and Range Rover Sport SVR, were it not for the latter being out of production in favor of the all-new Range Rover Sport. The X6 M competes with the coupé versions of the Cayenne and AMG GLE63 S, which also includes the Audi RS Q8. The latter briefly shines in its absence on the Audi configurator, so we have the last known price. For the record, we’ve also included some cheaper and more expensive models such as the BMW XM, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo GT and the Lamborghini Urus, with its horsepower numbers to show what you’re buying versus the new X5 and X6 M. For overview:

BMW XM: 177,825 euros (653 hp, PHEV)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: 199,000 euros (680 hp, PHEV)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé: 203,000 euros (680 hp, PHEV)

Audi RS Q8: 224,000 euros* (600 hp)

BMW X5 M Competition: 224,302 euros (625 hp)

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC+: 226,349 euros (612 hp)

BMW X6 M Competition: 228,283 euros (625 hp)

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé: 233,972 euros (612 hp)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo: 238,300 euros (550 hp)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé: 244,600 euros (550 hp)

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: 301,300 euros (640 hp)

Lamborghini Urus: 315,000 euros* (650 hp)

*estimated price, current price not mentioned on website.

This article was later updated with the Dutch price.

This article BMW X5 and X6 M have a Dutch price! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Dutch #price