What do you think when you see this facelift of the BMW X5 and X6? That they radiate ‘balance and self-confidence’ through ‘effective changes’? Then a designer in Germany becomes very happy, because that is exactly what they went for at BMW. Apart from obvious stitches towards the PR bla from the press release, the X5 in particular looks nice and fresh again. The target group will also think about the X6.

The BMW X5 and X6 clearly look different after the facelift. For example, the headlights are 35 millimeters narrower and the daytime running lights now consist of a kind of arrows pointing to the sides. These are also the direction indicators. The rear lights of both the X5 and X6 have also been overhauled. Those of the X5 in particular have worked out well, if you ask us.

With the six-cylinder versions of the SUV, BMW installs lighting in the grille if desired during the facelift. In addition, there are some changes all around, such as slightly different air openings in the front side screens. The X6 now gets the M Sport package with the sportier bumpers as standard. The photos show the Sports package Pro with more black exterior details.

The interior

The BMW X5 and X6 now have a 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch screen as an infotainment system. The two displays share a glass plate and seem to flow into each other. The screens are slightly curved, which is why BMW calls it a Curved Display. The middle screen is a touchscreen and so BMW can remove some physical buttons.

New engines for the BMW X5 and X6

Since the facelift, all motorisations of the BMW X5 and X6 have had minimal mild hybrid technology on board with a 12-hp electric motor in the gearbox. Then there’s a new (and more powerful) PHEV called the BMW X5 xDrive50e. This achieves a combined power of 490 hp and a torque of 700 Nm. It should be able to drive about 100 kilometers electrically thanks to a 25.7-kWh battery.

Then there are two six-cylinder in-line engines: a diesel with 298 hp and a petrol engine that listens to the name xDrive40i. This offers 380 hp, 520 Nm and a 0-to-100 time of 5.4 seconds. The most powerful version is still a thick eight-cylinder. The M60i xDrive gets 530 hp and 750 Nm from a 4.4-liter V8. The 0-to-100 time for this version is 4.3 seconds. By the way, that is 0.5 seconds faster than the PHEV.

When will the BMW X5 and X6 facelift come?

Production should start in April and the first copies will appear in the Netherlands in June of this year. The BMW X5 xDrive50e will be the first to come to the Netherlands as a Launch Edition, which will cost 96,512 euros. The X6 comes as xDrive40i for a price of 117,676 euros.