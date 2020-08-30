D.He said that electromobility is the future. You have heard this from BMW for a long time, the i3 has been on the market since 2013. It just took more than seven years before the second fully electric BMW was realized. The iX3 will finally be launched in spring 2021, but the partially electric X3 is already available. The price list for the BMW X3 xDrive30e is 56,148 euros, minus the recently increased subsidy of 5625 euros.

For this purpose, an engine combination drives up, which provides a maximum of 292 hp, drives all four wheels and enables a top speed of 210 km / h. The battery that supplies the electric motor has a capacity of 12 kWh, it can also be charged with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but this is inefficient. It can be recharged in a good four hours on the wallbox, and around six hours on a household socket. We recently had quite a few praise for the 3 Series without an X and with a twin engine.

We had come around 60 kilometers, purely electrically. The picture with the X3 is very different. More than 32 to 34 kilometers was never possible, of the promised 50 one could only dream. With a loss of charge, the BMW packs up to 12.3 kWh into an empty battery, so it calculates an indisputable power consumption of around 37.5 kWh per 100 kilometers. The 3 Series as a sedan, on the other hand, was satisfied with 24.5 kWh.









BMW X3 xDrive30e





You can only drive economically with the X3 if the electricity requirement is not taken into account, perhaps because you can charge for free at your employer. Even with empty batteries, the 4.71-meter-long, relatively spacious SUV is surprisingly often electric, after all, the battery is always refreshed when slowing down. Without external power, the fuel consumption is 9.3 to 11.1 liters of super, our total average was 8.9 liters of super, plus 2.34 kWh per 100 kilometers, whereby we only had five opportunities to charge. If you keep charging, you do a different calculation.

Incidentally, the partially electric X3 is completely BMW, high-quality workmanship, active driving, the two engines work well together, the eight-speed automatic shifts barely noticeable. The batteries cost space, but 450 liters to a maximum of 1500 liters should be enough. An X3 with comparable performance costs 55,953 euros. The funding makes the plug-in X3 attractive.