BMW X3 is on offer until 31 December 2023: 36 installments with an advance of 16,180 euros for a premium SUV equipped with cutting-edge technologies

BMW X3 It is the premium D-segment SUV from the Munich-based company. Until 31 December 2023 it is possible to drive the X3 xDrive20d M Sport with a rental formula. Is required an advance of 16,180 euros and the payment of 36 installments of 651 euros per month. The fee includes the following services:

external — With the 2021 restyling, BMW group engineers have kept the dimensions unchanged (4,708 mm long, 1,891 mm wide and 1,676 mm high), introducing changes to the design and on-board technologies. At the front, the large double kidney grille and the shape of the full-LED light clusters have been retouched, redesigned with a thinner line. At the rear, the changes are concentrated in the bumper and the chrome-edged exhaust terminals.

interior — The quality of the interior is very high, with the use of leather for the upholstery of the seats and soft touch inserts in the upper part of the dashboard and doors. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment screen have also been introduced. BMW X3, thanks to a wheelbase of 2,865 mm, guarantees excellent habitability and comfort for four occupants, who can face long journeys in complete relaxation. The Munich SUV has a load capacity of 550 litres. See also MotoGP | Marquez, the doctors' okay: he will be at the Misano tests

#BMW #December #buy