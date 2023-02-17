The premium C-segment SUV from the Bavarian company is on sale for the entire month of February 2023 with the all-inclusive leasing formula

A new car or an alternative formula for purchasing such as leasing? With the BMW X3 premium compact SUV, you can also choose the second option, particularly popular in a period marked by the high cost of living and the increase in fuel prices. In this regard, throughout the month of February 2023, it is possible to take advantage of the targeted promotion on the famous model produced and marketed by the Bavarian company.

low consumption and brilliant performance — BMW's C-segment SUV is offered with a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid version. The protagonist of the promotion valid until the end of February is the X3 xDrive20d in M ​​Sport trim, the hybrid turbodiesel version suitable for those looking for low fuel consumption combined with brilliant performance. It is offered on offer through the Why-Buy Evo operating lease, which provides for an advance of 14,760 euros, a monthly installment of 610 euros for 36 months and 45,000 km of travel. The monthly fee includes Rca insurance, road tax and ordinary maintenance.

bmw x3 xdrive 20d: characteristics — It is equipped with the BMW Twin Power Turbo 2.0-litre, four-cylinder and 190 HP diesel engine, supported by the 48 Volt mild-hybrid system. The homologation as a hybrid is the very recent Euro 6D, Wltp combined average consumption of 18.5 km/l and emissions of 132 g/km. The intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system gradually and flexibly distributes propulsion to the front and rear axles, increasing traction, dynamics and safety in all road conditions. The gearbox is the eight-speed sports Steptronic, which can also be managed by the paddles on the steering wheel.