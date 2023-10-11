For 2024 the Elica company revolutionizes the X2: it grows by 19 cm compared to the previous model and gains SUV-coupé shapes and a 100% electric variant

Matteo Corsini – Milan

With the debut of the second generation, the BMW X2 radically changes its characteristics, taking on the proportions of a SUV-coupe with muscular features and sloping tail, new stylistic features that distinguish it more from its “sister” X1, compared to which it becomes larger. She will be revealed to the public on the occasion of Tokyo Motor Show at the end of October, and will arrive in Italian dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, with prices starting from 44,800 euros.

BMW X2 2024, how it's made: the design — The section richest in aesthetic innovations is certainly the rearnow characterized by a sloping and pronounced tail that gives the X2 a real shape SUV-coupe, on the model of the bigger "sisters" X4 and X6. The new ones contribute to making the appearance of the car even more dynamic and muscular optical groups rear horizontal development, the eye-catching contrasting diffuser and the pronounced spoilers at the base of the rear window. A stylistic philosophy also taken up in the front of the car, characterized by a large "double kidney" which can be further embellished by opting for the backlit frame, as well as sharp and angular lines and a large contrasting section. To distinguish the most performing version M35i and electric iX2 they are exclusive details like, in the case of the first, one spoilers more pronounced rear and four exhaust pipes, while for the second one front grille "closed", to ensure better aerodynamics.

BMW X2 2024, how it’s made: the dimensions — The change of pace compared to the previous generation is immediately perceptible when analyzing the dimensions: it grows by 19 centimetres in length compared to the model it replaces (4.55 meters versus 4.36 m). This also determines a change of hierarchies within the “high wheel” range of the Elica company, as it exceeds the X1 SUV from which it derives by 5 cm, while previously it was the X2 that was more compact. The height also increases (+ 64 mm), thus reaching a height 1.59 metersas well as the width (+ 1.8 mm).

BMW X2, how it's made: the engines — The renewed range of engines includes four different powertrains, including electrified ones. Let's start with the version sDrive 18dpowered by a 4-cylinder diesel from 150 HP and 360 Nm of torque which promises consumption in the order of 5.1 liters per 100 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The mild-hybrid variant is also available at launch sDrive 20ihaving as its thermal unit a 1.5 3-cylinder petrol engine for a maximum power of 156 HP and a torque of 240 Nm, in addition to the top-of-the-range performance M35i xDrivepowered by a 2.0 4-cylinder not electrified for a long time 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque, capable of taking the X2 from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.4 seconds. A named 100% electric engine also makes its debut iX2with a twin-motor powertrain from 313 HP overall powered by a 64.8 kWh battery, rechargeable at a maximum power of 130 kW (enough to bring it from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes) and capable of guaranteeing autonomy of between 417 and 449 km.

BMW X2 2024, how it’s made: the interior — The interior takes up the layout of the current generations of X1 and Series 2 Active Tourer, with a dashboard dominated by the curved maxi-screen which incorporates the 10.25″ digital instrumentation and the display of10.7″ infotainmentwith BMW OS 9 operating system. The trunk capacity has increased compared to the previous generation: it is now 560 litres for the “thermal” versions and 525 for the EVs, which become respectively 1,470 and 1,400 liters by folding down the rear row of seats.

BMW X2 2024, how it's made: the technology — The kit of Adas available as standard for the new BMW X2 includes forward collision warning, the cruise control with brake function, the Lane Departure Warning and the Parking Assistant with rear cameraand can be enriched by drawing from the optional catalogue, which includes, among others, the Adaptive Cruise Control with function Stop&Go and it Steering and Lane Control Assistant. In the interior it is possible to optionally adopt a head-up display or remotely activate technological functions via the BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades.

BMW X2 2024, how it’s made: prices — The list price of the new X2 starts from 44,800 euros for the sDrive 18d version and from 46,100 EUR for the sDrive 20i, while at least one is needed 60,000 for the 100% electric iX2 e variant 63,200 for the top of the range 300 HP M35i.

Data sheet BMW X2 sDrive 20i Motor 1.5 3 cylinders Diet Mild-hybrid petrol Maximum power 156 hp (115 kW) Maximum torque 240 Nm Acceleration 0-100 8.3 seconds Full speed 213 km/h Consumption 6 l/100 km Luggage capacity 560 litres Price From 46,100 euros