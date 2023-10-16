The new BMW X2 range arrives in Italy, also available in the iX2 electric version. The renewed SUV of the German brand will have a price list starting from 44,800 euros for the endothermic diesel variant while for the mild-hybrid it sticks to 46,100 euros. The sportiest all-wheel drive variant with the 300 HP turbo petrol engine, the BMW X2 M35i has a starting cost of 63,200 euros. Finally the electric, available starting from 60,000 euros.

Additional packages for the new BMW X2

Various packages to increase the standard equipment of the BMW X2. They range from the Premium Package which for 1,800 euros adds Comfort Access, soundproof glass, auto-dimming rear-view mirrors, the High Beam Assistant with adaptive headlights and the wireless charging platform to the Innovation pack, with 3,400 euros more which include the head- up display and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as well as the BMW Kidney Iconic Glow, the illuminated grille with a specific design. If, however, you want to opt for something sportier, the MSport Pro package is available for 2,000 euros which includes the M Sport braking system, M rear spoiler and burnished headlights as well as customized seat belts. There are 3 trim levels available, the entry level, MSport and M Performance M35i.

The design of the new BMW X2

The new BMW X2 therefore says goodbye to crossover shapes and becomes sportier with SUV coupé lines. The dimensions also change, with the length now reaching 4.55 metres, growing by 19 cm compared to the previous generation while the height and width are respectively 1.59 m (+6 cm) and 1.85 m (+3 cm ). From the rest of the Monaco models comes a significant tweak to the grille, which recalls that of the X1 albeit with larger dimensions due to the double kidney grille. It is also backlit, with a specific process for the mask. Also new are the horizontal rear lights, where we also find a glossy black diffuser that accentuates the sporty soul. The BMW iX2 then stands out for blue accents on the bodywork, as do the other electric models of the Elica brand as well as the high-performance variant M35i, which instead highlights a sporty soul with the four exhaust pipes and the body kit specific. The livery can be chosen in 13 colours, including the two matt Frozen and the new metallic Fire Red. Wheels available with dimensions from 17 to 21″. The trunk boasts a capacity that varies from 560 to 1,470 liters on the versions with internal combustion engine while it goes from 525 to 1,400 liters on the electric ones.

Interiors

The interiors are spacious and technological, with the BMW Curved Display dominating the dashboard. The floating screen integrates the 10.7″ infotainment touch screen based on BMW OS 9 and the 10.25″ digital dashboard. To control the multimedia functions you can also use the physical controls on the central tunnel where the driving mode selector is also present. The new BMW Assistant but also the parking camera. In terms of practicality, the X2 is more practical than ever. The boot capacity is between 560 and 1,470 liters in the thermal versions and between 525 and 1,400 liters in the electric ones.

The BMW X2 engines

The range of engines of the new BMW Nm while at the top of the range there is room for the M35i xDrive with a petrol engine capable of delivering 300 HP and 400 Nm, with an acceleration 0-100 km/h of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. All endothermic engines are offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The electric version, however, is currently available in a single variant, the iX2 xDrive 30 with double electric motor and all-wheel drive and a power of 313 HP and 494 Nm. In this case the performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km /h in 5.6 seconds and a maximum speed limited to 180 km/h while the autonomy goes from 417 and 449 km in the WLTP cycle.