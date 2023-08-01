Once started as a somewhat sad-looking small crossover, evolved into a quite stylish second generation, and now the BMW X1 has become what you see in these photos. ‘My First Gangster X5’ is the first thing that comes to mind, but that could also be because our copy (not pictured) is finished in matte gray with black 20-inchers. Order it in a chic metallic brown shade with beige leather and normal wheels and there is already a completely different car.

Well, the new X1 – for the first time also available as an electric iX1, which we previously drove and found good. You expect some of that electrical tech to trickle down to the plug-in hybrid, and that seems to be the case: our BMW X1 xDrive30e M Sport, the stronger of two PHEVs, gives an electric range of 100 percent on departure with 100 percent charge. 74 kilometers (81 to 88 according to specification). Not crazy at all.

Why the BMW X1 is a lax hybrid

It’s just a pity that he himself isn’t that smart to use his thrifty kWhs where they’re most convenient: in the city. If you leave it to itself, the X1 will completely drain its battery on the highway in an instant. Buried in menus is the option to ‘maintain state of charge’, so for long distances we take energy management into our own hands.

Recharging while driving (except via regeneration when braking) is not possible, so you will have to plug it in. In addition to lower fuel consumption, you get even more in return, because the 1.5 three-cylinder and the electric motor of the X1 together deliver 326 hp and 477 Nm. This is good for a 0-100 sprint in 5.6 seconds, exactly as fast as the iX1.

You just have to give the BMW X1 xDrive30e M Sport some time before it realizes what the intention is after the firm command ‘full throttle’ at the green traffic light. The process is almost palpable: ‘Oh dear, hard on the place. Just a shot of electricity. Or wait, we also had a petrol engine. Let’s start… Yes, here we go.’

The deep depths of BMW infotainment

And there are more points of frustration. The car chooses its own level of braking/regeneration based on radar and navigation data, meaning you never quite know what it’s going to do next when you lift your right foot. You seem to be able to turn this off, but in a full week with the X1 we haven’t been able to figure out how.

Which brings us to the beautiful Curved Display and its interface, which, like all modern BMWs, is initially unfathomable and only becomes somewhat workable as you spend more time with the widgets and tiles and scrolling menus of 83 app icons. Yes, you can set things up the way you want, but isn’t it better to deliver a system that is straight forward?

Why should you still buy the BMW X1?

Enough reasons not to want to live with an X1, you would say. But there is also one reason why you would want to. Grab the lower leg-thick steering wheel and go for a ride. Notice how tight and focused he reacts. Tap it into a corner and feel how amazingly flat it lays, how neutral and unyielding you swing it around the corner like a hot hatch.

It would almost make us despondent: every time we want to dismiss a BMW for design or user stupidities, after one quick steering session it becomes clear again what this brand is really all about. And all your objections become subordinate to it. Yes, the X1 is a very good car. With the necessary self-control and well-considered choices in its development, it could even have been an excellent car.

Specifications of the BMW X1 xDrive30e M Sport (2023)

engine

1,499 cc

three-cylinder turbo hybrid

326 hp @ 4,700 rpm

477 Nm @ 1,500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

top 205 km/h

Consumption (average)

0.7 l/100 km

16 g/km CO2, A label

Dimensions

4,500 x 1,845 x 1,630 mm (lxwxh)

2,692mm (wheelbase)

1,935 kilograms

47 l (petrol)

490 / 1,495 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 59,755 (NL)

€57,150 (B)