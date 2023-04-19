The BMW X1 with long wheelbase is ideal for us Dutch people.

The third-generation BMW X1 has now been on the market for a few months and is an unprecedented success. The smallest BMW crossover was sold no less than 395 times in the past three months this year. This makes the X1 more popular than the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3. And then we don’t even count the iX1, that’s the electric version. 476 were sold.

Handy with the X1 is the sliding rear seat, so you can choose between more luggage space or more seating space for the rear passengers. But now there’s a version that can combine both for you: the long-wheelbase BMW X1.

This is a bit longer than the standard X1 that we get. The overall length is 4.62 meters (11.6 cm longer) and the wheelbase of the long-wheelbase X1 is 2.80 meters, 11 centimeters longer than before. So roughly speaking: all extra length benefits the occupants.

Perfect for the Netherlands, right?

What is special is that the BMW X1 with long wheelbase is also available as the BMW iX1. The latter sounds like a perfect addition to the Dutch model range. We Dutch produce oversized offspring anyway and then it is handy that there is room for long stilts.

But unfortunately that will not happen (yet). The long-wheelbase X1 is only intended for the Chinese market. Although those people – on average, they don’t all look alike – are slightly smaller, that seems strange. You can enter almost any car China with a long wheelbase. People often let themselves be driven there, not only in a BMW 7 Series, but also in cars that are regular for us. BMW also produces the long X1 in China.

Long wheelbase BMW X1 engines

Then the engines of the long X1. The party starts with the X1 sDrive20Li (what a type name!) which is equipped with a 1.5 liter three-cylinder that delivers 155 hp and 230 Nm. This can sprint to 100 km/h in 9.2 and reach a top speed of 208 km/h. A step higher is the X1 sDrive25Li. This has a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo, good for 204 hp and 300 Nm. This goes to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and continues to 227 km/h. Optionally, you can provide the ’25’ with four-wheel drive, then it is called X1 xDrive25Li.

Finally, BMW has announced a long-wheelbase iX1. No specifications have been released on this. We are curious whether BMW (literally) sees room to slightly increase the battery pack. Usually a battery pack is located between the wheels and there is now quite a bit more space there due to the long wheelbase.

