New tires for BMW X1

BMW has chosen the Vredestein Ultrac summer tire from Apollo Tires as standard equipment for the new X1 SUV. Manufactured in the Apollo Tires plant in Gyongyoshalász in Hungary, the tyres Vredestein Ultrac selected by the German group will be supplied in size 205/65 R17 100Y XL and marked with a star symbol on the lateral side to indicate that it is a custom-made product for the German car manufacturer, and will be delivered directly to the production plant BMW of Regensburg, Germany.

Long-standing partnership

The new OE supply agreement for the X1 builds on the collaboration agreement between the two companies announced last year, when the BMW Group selected Apollo Tires’ Vredestein Ultrac tires as original equipment for the new 2 Series Active Tourer. The bespoke version of the award-winning Ultrac was developed by Apollo Tires in close collaboration with the BMW Group to further enhance the X1’s confident and engaging handling thanks to reduced rolling resistance. We remind you that, compared to the previous model, Ultrac presents a 50% increase in silica and resin compounds which improve traction and guarantee a 10% increase in braking efficiency on dry and wet surfaces. In order to ensure long-term support for owners of the new X1, the two companies will make the Ultrac tires available on the aftermarket and at authorized BMW dealers.

Speak Rivallant

“Product quality, technical collaboration and guarantee of a constant supply are fundamental elements for this type of OE agreement – commented Benoit Rivallant, President and CEO of Apollo Tires Europe – Our highly skilled European R&D team is helping us achieve a growing number of new OE contracts, demonstrating how the premium quality of Vredestein products can be further developed for specific applications. Signing our second original equipment deal with the BMW Group makes us proud. Among the many reasons, the one that gratifies us the most is the demonstration that Vredestein products are chosen by those who appreciate gratifying driving dynamics combined with great efficiency”.