The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive it is a high-performance model that is positioned at the top of the range BMW X1. With a powerful engine 2.0-litre M with 300hp, all-wheel drive and dynamic characteristics, offers outstanding driving pleasure. Exclusive design, premium equipment and state-of-the-art digital technology are further strengths. Market launch is scheduled for October 2023 in the US and November 2023 in Europe, with production in the Regensburg plant.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive 300hp engine

The four-cylinder petrol engine 2.0 litres of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is the most powerful unit of its generation. Innovations include the Miller cyclethe redesign of the intake ports and combustion chambers and changes to the camshaft timing, injection, ignition and exhaust gas routing.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive with 300hp

The engine features a robust crankshaft drive, an optimized oil supply system and technology M Twin Power Turbo. The maximum power is 221kW/300hp between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm and the maximum torque is 400Nm from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is also equipped with a M specific exhaust system with two pairs of double tailpipes, characteristic of BMW M high-performance models.

The most powerful BMW X1 reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 5.4 secondswhile the maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive gearbox and all-wheel drive

The powerful engine of this BMW is associated with seven-speed Steptronic gearbox which is distinguished by its rapid change. The steering wheel paddles allow quick manual gear selection. Furthermore, the car has the function M Sport Boost: By activating this function, all drive and chassis systems are switched to sportier mode when the driver pulls the shift lever to the left for at least one second.

The intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive ensures effective distribution of drive power between the front and rear wheels. There clutch with electro-hydraulic control Quickly sends drive torque to the rear wheels, improving traction and agility.

M Sport Boost function on the steering wheel

Also, the mechanical limited slip differential integrated into the seven-speed Steptronic gearbox helps to limit the speed difference between the front wheels, improving traction on difficult terrain and increasing agility and driving dynamics when cornering.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive features trim and brakes

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is equipped with M adaptive suspension standard. Adjustable, frequency-selective shock absorbers with active valves reduce pressure peaks. In addition, the M-specific chassis technology results in a 15mm reduction in ride height compared to the other variants of the BMW X1. The standard sport steering combines the Servotronic power assistance speed sensitive with a direct gear ratio, ensuring precise and sporty response.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive lateral

Furthermore, on the road the BMW X1 M35i xDrive offers exceptional handling and agility thanks to the “near the actuator” wheel-slip limitation technology and the DSC system. This combination allows for quick and precise response to ensure optimum traction, straight-line stability and directional stability when cornering. Furthermore, i 19-inch two-spoke M light-alloy wheelswith wider tires, complete the chassis, while the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels are available as options.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is equipped with a integrated brake system highly performing. Furthermore, the car is available with the option of M Compound brakesfeaturing four-piston fixed caliper brakes with 385mm at the front and single-piston floating calipers with integrated parking brake and 330mm at the rear.

20″ alloy wheels and red calipers

The brake calipers are painted in grey and feature the M logo. The M Sport brake calipers are optionally available with red pliers.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive as it is outside

Outside, the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive flaunts a particularly sporty design. There front apron with large air intakes ensures optimal cooling of the engine, transmission and brakes. The side skirts, lo roof spoiler and the rear apron with diffuser underline the performance character of the car.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive front 3/4

There kidney grille M with the M logo and distinctively designed black exterior mirror caps are other characteristic details. THE four integrated tailpipes in the rear confirm the presence of a powerful engine.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive as it is inside

The interior of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive also features M-specific details and is characterized by materials such asAlcantara and aluminum Hexacube Darktogether with elements such as the instrument cluster, headliner and door sill guards M. Il M leather steering wheel with shift paddles and the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display add distinctive highlights.

M Sport seats in the cockpit of the X1 M35i xDrive

THE Sensatec/Alcantara sports seats black are standard, but black seats are also available Vernasca leather with diamond quilting ei M Sport seats. The cabin also offers practical features, such as a split-fold rear seatback, rear seat forward/reverse adjustment and flexible cargo capacity up to 1,600 litres.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive infotainment and operating system

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive presents the operating system BMW iDrive with QuickSelect And BMW Operating System 9. This updated version offers an intuitive and comfortable experience with a revamped home screen and functionality QuickSelect. The BMW iDrive with QuickSelect is compatible with the BMW Curved DisplayThe BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and can be controlled via touchscreen and voice control.

BMW X1 M35i xDrive cockpit steering wheel

The BMW Operating System 9 of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive features a start screen with the navigation map and function icons arranged vertically. QuickSelect technology enables a quick access to the desired functions without submenus. You can go back to the home screen with a tap on thehome icon and easily access the climate menu, all apps and a Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Price BMW X1 M35i xDrive

The official prices have not yet been communicated, but considering the price of the “normal” BMW X1 of 39,900 euroswe can assume a figure higher than 60,000 euros. Sales start from the month of November 2023.

Photo BMW X1 M35i xDrive

