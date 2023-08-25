The BMW Group is poised to draw all the attention to itself on the occasion of the IAA Mobility 2023. And it will be precisely the setting offered by the International Motor Show which will take place in Bavaria from 5 to 10 September next to allow the German giant to showcase the latest innovations from its brands: there will be space above all for topics such as electrification, digitization and circular economybut above all there will be world-class previews such as that of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

BMW Vision New Class

And let’s start from the latter, which will in fact offer a first hint of what will be the next generation of models from the BMW brand. It will effectively be a Vision Vehicle which takes design, control/operation, efficiency and sustainability into a completely new dimension, which, promises BMW itself, “it will be possible to test on the road before long“. The prototype in question, which is based on the BMW i Vision Circular and the BMW i Vision Dee, will be on display at both the Summit and Open Space.

BMW 5 Series PHEV

World premiere also for two plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan, which will be available in the spring of next year. They will be distinguished by combining the straight-six and four-cylinder petrol engines of the new modular generation of Efficient Dynamics units with the latest BMW eDrive technology, comprising a new electric motor that was specially developed for the new plug-in hybrid system and integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission together with its power electronics. At IAA Mobility 2023, these two PHEV variants of the 5 Series will be displayed alongside the fully electric i5.

BMW i7 Protection

The third and final world premiere for BMW will be the i7 Protection, the world’s first certified safety sedan with an all-electric drive system. Powered by two powerful electric motors, this car fulfills all the requirements of the safety class VR9 without any limitation, as well as the new 7 Series Protection with V8 engine: it is no coincidence that it is focused on the new BMW Protection Core, which forms a self-supporting body structure made of armored steel, and is equipped with additional armor for the underbody and roof. Armored glass deserves a separate mention, which together with the mechanical technologies mentioned above offer personalized protection from attacks with firearms or explosives for people at risk.