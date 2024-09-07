Survival Race

It all happened in Race 1 at Magny-Cours in SuperbikeThe race started on a practically flat track, but it soon became extremely wet, forcing all the riders, even those who had started with intermediates, to equip themselves with rain tyres. Michael Van Der Mark he was the best of all, always finding the right balance. The Dutch rider could not resist the very lively Alex Lowes, who ended up overdoing it and falling at Chateau d’eaux when he was leading the race.

For the Dutch it is about the first Superbike win as a BMW rider after having already won with Yamaha. The German manufacturer, therefore, even without Toprak Razgatlioglu (out for a slight pneumothorax after yesterday’s fall in FP2) continues to win in Superbike, bringing the streak of consecutive victories to 14. Garrett Gerloff also led the race for a few laps in the early stages before falling at the Nurburgring esses when he still had the intermediates on a practically impassable track.

Missed opportunity for Nicholas Bulega to close the gap to Razgatlioglu. The Ducati rider started on intermediate tyres and crashed in the final S-bend at the end of the first lap, a point that also betrayed Jonathan Rea. Alvaro Bautista and Danilo Petrucci climbed onto the podium alongside Van Der Mark, an important result for both after the difficulties in qualifying. Scott Redding was fourth despite a crash at Adelaide, Andrea Iannone fifth. Also worth noting is the points finish for Alessandro Delbianco, who replaces the injured Dominique Aegerter on the GRT Yamaha. The Italian rider did not stop immediately to change tyres at the start of the race and also occupied second position behind Gerloff, then tried not to make any mistakes, finishing in 11th position in what was a massacre given that 12 riders reached the finish line.