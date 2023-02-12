Should BMW tighten its measures to reduce CO2 emissions and bring forward the deadline for the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines? According to a district court in Munich not, since it has judged unfounded a lawsuit filed by a German non-governmental organization against the Munich giant. Specifically according to the Deutsche Umwelthilfe, most conveniently DUH, BMW should have ended production of internal combustion vehicles by 2030 and limited its emissions before the end of the decade to stay within a certain “carbon budget“, established by the NGO itself and beyond which it allegedly violated its rights to protect against climate change.

The court adjudicating the case did indeed admit that in theory there was merit in this argument, but in the end held that there was not enough evidence to be able to say that the individual rights enshrined in the DUH were under attack by BMW. More precisely, the court reiterated how the German manufacturer has already set targets for reducing CO2 emissions that align with current regulations and the Paris climate agreement: it is not yet clear that these targets put in danger the life of others.

An argument with which Juergen Resch, the number one of DUH, found himself far from in agreement as he himself declared to the microphones of Reuters: “We think it is already quite clear that the rules established by the state are not enough. The courts say this is not yet legally evident, but if it becomes clear in a few years that the CO2 emission reduction targets will not be met we will sit down again at the negotiating table”. For its part, BMW said it has welcomed the rulingadding that the public debate on achieving climate goals should take place in parliaments and not in courtrooms.