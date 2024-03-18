For years, BMW has rejected MotoGP, repeatedly underlining that the premier class did not represent the right scenario to promote the brand and its products. Thus, under the management of Markus Schramm, the Munich company concentrated on the World Superbike Championship. Last year, in November, there was a change at the top of BMW Motorrad, with the arrival of Markus Flasch. The new CEO imagines BMW's involvement in MotoGP.

His predecessor Markus Schramm was responsible for the brand's return to World Superbike and in 2019 BMW participated in the series-derived championship in cooperation with Shaun Muir Racing (SMR) and riders Tom Sykes and Markus Reiterberger. The Superbike project continued to develop over the years and, under the leadership of Markus Schramm, the M brand was also introduced. Since 201, BMW has been competing with the M1000RR.

When asked to talk about MotoGP, Markus Schramm repeatedly refused, reiterating a clear “no” to entry into the premier prototype class. His successor Markus Flasch, however, wants to “further strengthen our commitment to motorsport”. In an interview with the German magazine Motorradthe new CEO of BMW Motorrad talks about the brand's future in motorsport.

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I am an absolute believer in motorsport. As head of BMW M, I have decided to merge BMW M GmbH with BMW Motorsport. I have no doubt that well-done motorsport really contributes to the strength of the brand and the enthusiasm within the community of this”, explains the new CEO of BMW. “Of course we are carefully watching how World Superbike is developing as a format… Whether it is right for us in terms of choice of tracks, calendar, field and technology,” comments Markus Flasch.

It's clear that BMW is far from satisfied with the 2024 World Superbike calendar. After the season opener in Australia, the championship will take place exclusively in Europe. There are no races scheduled in North America, South America or Asia, regions that represent important markets for BMW: “I'm not just speaking for BMW, but for all manufacturers. We criticized the calendar”, explained Marc Bongers, director of BMW Motorsport, interviewed by Motorsport-Total.com. “We expressed the desire to have a calendar worthy of the World Championship,” said Marc Bongers. “This message has been received by Dorna and I hope that it will respond in the future.”

Do the personnel changes herald a MotoGP project?

CEO Markus Flasch is clearer: “We are also deciding whether this will remain the only commitment, together with the World Endurance Championship and the IDM. Or whether we will also choose other categories.” From June there will be further changes in the personnel of the BMW racing department. Marc Bongers will be able to concentrate fully on the Superbike World Championship, while Sven Blusch will become the new head of racing. Is this the signal for entry into MotoGP?

Departure Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This does not prejudge a decision in favor of one series or another,” clarifies the CEO, but notes in parallel that “World Superbike is not the only option” for BMW. Markus Flasch is very clear on the subject of MotoGP: “BMW M has been a partner car of MotoGP for years. As head of BMW M, I have been to all the races, I know the people responsible and we are a brand with a local presence. But it's clear that it has to make sense for us, and that's why we are evaluating it carefully. I wouldn't rule it out,” explains the new CEO of BMW Motorrad.

The rule changes for the 2027 MotoGP season represent a good opportunity for BMW to get involved, as after the end of the 2026 season a new era of rules will begin, reshuffling the cards for all manufacturers.