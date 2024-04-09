Mate Rimac has no plans to keep his EV knowledge to himself. Rimac previously worked with Hyundai, Kia and Porsche and bought a majority stake in Bugatti. In addition to Bugatti Rimac, the Rimac Group now consists of the division that sells Nevera's – called Rimac Automobili – and the branch that develops cars, batteries and software. This last segment is called Rimac Technology and is now entering into a pact with BMW.

In the press release, BMW talks about a 'long-term, strategic collaboration in the field of fully electric drive technology'. The aim of the collaboration is to 'create innovative solutions for high-voltage batteries in electric cars'. Exactly how this will manifest itself remains somewhat unclear, but BMW has already given a glimpse of the veil.

What will Rimac and BMW do?

“The long-term partnership with the BMW Group is a sign of Rimac Technology's transition from a niche high-performance supplier to a high-volume supplier at the highest level,” BMW writes. In addition, according to BMW, Rimac is ready to 'deliver large-scale projects that meet the highest automotive standards'.

So it's still a bit vague, but the term 'high volume' indicates that Rimac wants to be more than supplying batteries for hypercars. BMW does confirm that the collaboration is separate from the EVs presented in Neue Klasse. The brands also say that we will hear more about the collaboration soon. Hopefully there will be more concrete plans.