“But they already did that, didn’t they?” Yes, but now it concerns cars that are only intended for China.

As we could see in Munich BMW taking a completely different tack in terms of design. They’re done with big kidney grilles, split headlights and all kinds of weird gimmicks. BMW is returning to clean designs with the Neue Klasse.

We can only applaud that, but the question is whether they also appreciate this in the Far East. In China they have slightly different tastes and they like crowds (also in terms of designs). They would probably rather see an XM there than the Neue Klasse.

However, BMW has come up with a solution: they are going to design cars especially for China. Big boss Oliver Zipse said this. This means that cars with a different design will be delivered in China on the Neue Klasse platform.

The cars can also be designed on site, in Shanghai. BMW opened a brand new R&D center there earlier this year. By the way, the Neue Klasse has already been partly developed from China, so that shows once again how important this market is for BMW.

It is not the first time that BMW has made cars especially for China, but until now it has mainly involved extended versions of existing models. As you know, rear legroom is the most important thing for Chinese customers.

The fact that BMW is going to separate the designs for China and Europe a little more is of course only good news. The Chinese get the cars they like and we (hopefully) get the cars we like. Win win!

