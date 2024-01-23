Do you live on performance alone? Not exactly. Even if the cars currently being released on the market bring ever more advanced performance, the interior is becoming increasingly important at the time of purchase. Because now we do everything inside the car: we plan the journey, we listen to music like nowhere else, we work thanks to an efficient connection and much more. This is why a renowned brand like BMW, in upholstering the interiors of its Vision Neue Klasse presented at the IAA Mobility 2023, in Munich, opted for a collaboration coming from Italian craftsmanship.

“Alcantara shares this spirit of technological innovation and is committed to a sustainable future”, declares Andrea Boragno, President of Alcantara SpA “Alcantara achieved a significant milestone already in 2009 when it received the Carbon Neutrality certification for the first time of which we are very proud.” This is the result of the company's “cradle to grave” approach and its commitment to offsetting the entire impact in the form of CO2 equivalents through carbon credits derived from certified and verified offsetting projects.