A BMW X6 SUV, year 2022, valued at R$ 1 million, was found by the Military Police, in the late afternoon of this Friday (8), abandoned near the favela of Paraisópolis, in the south of São Paulo.

The vehicle is one of seven cars stolen last Tuesday night (5) in the false parking lot on Rua Doutor Homem de Melo, in Perdizes, west of the city of São Paulo. The crime occurred during the performance of the band Maroon 5 concert, at the Allianz Parque arena, near the false parking lot.

The vehicle is apparently undamaged and would be returned to the owner, said delegate Reinado Vicente Castello, head of the 23rd Police District, the police station responsible for the investigations.

According to the police, most of the models are luxury and the values ​​add up to more than R$ 1.5 million. Three other vehicles were located. A BMW X1, two Volkswagen Nivus and a Peugeot 2008 were taken. The information is from Folha de São Paulo.

+ More than half of Brazilians were overweight in 2021

Investigators want to know how the gang managed to access the private location. Police suspect the cars taken were “orders” and are analyzing security camera footage from neighboring businesses. About four men, with yellow and orange vests, participated in the action.

The images show that, around 17:00, a man opens the gate of the place and, soon after, a vehicle enters the parking lot. At night, the men call the drivers to leave their cars in the “parking lot”.

Videos show the BMW X6 entering the scene and then being robbed. Around 11 pm, the victims arrived at the scene, but there was no one, not even the cars.

Vehicle owners paid between R$50 and R$100 in advance to park their cars. “It’s not uncommon for cars left on the street to be stolen on game days, for example, but I’ve never seen the creation of a false structure for that,” delegate Castello told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

