A car capable of changing the color of its bodywork with a simple click or in certain circumstances. This is not a secret agent or science fiction kit but the innovation presented by BMW at CES 2022. The German car manufacturer in fact presented the iX prototype with a livery capable of varying shades at the Consumer Electronics Show. The Munich brand has brought two models equipped with this special technology to Las Vegas in order to avoid problems during the demonstration.

BMW hasn’t given specific details on how this innovation works, with several videos posted on the web showing an iX changing color, with the body first white and then dark gray. In the clips disseminated through social media, it can be seen how the tonal variation can be carried out both suddenly and gradually, with the two colors that fade between them during the change. This technology could work with the variation of temperature, or more simply be activated by means of a special button. In fact, BMW had already previewed this innovation last December, only to make its debut these days at the CES in Las Vegas. It is not clear then if this technology will be limited to being a mere demonstration exercise or if this BMW iX that changes color to its bodywork will be introduced on the market and possibly also an option on other models of the German car manufacturer.