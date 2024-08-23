Overtaking the top spot in electric car sales in Europe. BMW registered more EVs than Tesla in July, surpassing the American brand led by Elon Musk by 308 units. The German brand in fact recorded 14,869 vehicles delivered last month, effectively interrupting the hegemony of the American car manufacturer that suffered a sharp decline in July.

BMW Overtakes Tesla in EVs

Tesla suffered a slump in Europe in July, with Model Y sales falling 16% to 9,544 and its Model 3 sedan falling 17% to 4,694 vehicles. Overall, electric sales fell 6% last month compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from Jato Dynamics, which blamed a lack of incentives in several countries and concerns among regulators about the future value of the cars. The overall European market grew 2% from July 2023 to 1.03 million cars, 54% of which were SUVs.

Model Y is ahead among the models

However, if we look at the ranking by model, among electric cars the best-selling remains the Tesla Model Y with 9,544 units, followed by the Volvo EX30, with 6,573 units, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4, at 5,295. In fourth place is the Tesla Model 3 with 4,694 vehicles, followed by the Skoda Enyaq, BMW iX1, BMW i4, Audi Q4. The general data of the best-selling models in July 2024 in Europe shows Dacia Sandero in command, with 22,398 units, followed by the Volkswagen T-Roc (19,254) and the Toyota Yaris Cross (17,314).