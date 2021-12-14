BMW’s plans for an electric version of the current 3 Series model were laid out in a registration file made public by China’s Ministry of Information Technology and Industry. The model will be marketed under the name i3 eDrive35L.

According to information obtained by the Autocar website, sales are planned exclusively for the Chinese market. The new electric car is set to go into production in the second half of 2022 alongside the iX3 at a joint venture plant operated by BMW and Brilliance Automotive in Dadong, Shenyang province.

The new electric sedan is based on an upcoming revamped version with longer wheelbase. Among the design changes is a new front that features a uniquely styled bumper, re-shaped headlamps and a hidden-shaped grille.

At the rear, the car gets a redesigned dashboard with blue highlights. The 18- or 19-inch wheels also feature a new aerodynamically optimized design. In line with Chinese automotive production regulations, the new model is set to receive a battery produced in China.

