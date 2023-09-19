Why does a car that won the DTM title on debut need an update? The RMG team has been testing an Evo package for weeks for the BMW M4 GT3, which is scheduled to debut in 2025. Apart from the mirrors, which are not even known if they are actually coming, almost nothing has changed on the outside.

So what is the purpose of the Evo package? BMW works driver Jens Klingmann explained this to Motorsport.com.

“Obviously I can’t reveal everything yet, but there are a lot of little things, especially at the software level. The ABS and traction control are all new. There are a lot of little things, most of them under the bodywork, of course, that cannot be seen”, says the German.

BMW is working primarily on performance in slow corners, a problem that has dogged its models since the introduction of the M6 ​​GT3. The M4, with an even longer wheelbase, has conceptual difficulties with the so-called rotation, to “turn the rear”. The result is understeer in the middle of the corner if you overdo the driving at that moment, which easily happens to gentlemen drivers.

BMW M4 GT3 EVO Photo by: BMW AG

“The window between the underside and the overload of the car must be as wide as possible – says Klingmann – If you brake a meter later, you must not completely lose your line when cornering. You must be able to recover, and with this new car is much better.”

What makes all this possible, as already mentioned, is more precise control of the ABS. The other aspect is traction when accelerating out of corners. In this case, the BMW M4 GT3 has tire wear problems.

“Of course we are not as good as other brands, due to the weight distribution. But we try to get as close as possible.”

BMW M4 GT3 EVO Photo by: BMW AG

Maximum speed to maintain

In general it’s about correcting the weaknesses and maintaining the strengths, continues the official driver of the Bavarian brand. “But that’s easier said than done.”

After all, if the BMW gets stronger when cornering – whether braking, cornering or accelerating – the Balance of Performance (BoP) will come into play and take away its biggest advantage: straight-line performance.

“You have to maintain your strengths. Power on the straights is one of them, because that’s where it’s easier to overtake. But you have to try to be competitive enough in all directions to be strong in every possible window, be it of straights, braking or traction”.

It is therefore the typical GT3 game: once the maximum performance has been set, it is a matter of making it as easily available in the widest possible window. This also includes changing weather conditions.

“It’s a question of handling in all conditions. For example, at the Nürburgring the conditions change often. If you’re in the rain with slick tyres, you have to help everyone, the amateurs and the semi-professionals. The professionals perhaps a little less, because they can get around the problems. But with better handling, you always end up being more consistent.”

BMW M4 GT3 EVO Photo by: BMW AG

Ahead of mass production

But why update everything? GT3 innovations often have the reputation of being pure profit schemes for manufacturers.

“The car already demonstrated what it can do last year. In every championship we have participated in, we have won at least one race,” emphasizes Klingmann.

“So we’re not bad, but the competition never sleeps. That’s why we want to improve, because there’s always something to grow in. People think that the car won’t arrive before 2025, so why carry out tests so early? Simple, we have to consider that many components have to be produced. There are already 50 cars on the market and we are building another batch right now.”

“As a result, everything needs to be done now to make sure that all teams can switch to the Evo package in time. But it’s going well, we have more tests planned for this year and I think it will be a good upgrade.”