The My BMW and MINI apps are constantly being expanded and improved, with a total of five updates per year, and are becoming increasingly important for customers, especially when it comes to electric mobility and vehicle charging. The new electric vehicle analysis function allows customers who drive a BMW with a combustion engine to simulate how well a fully electric BMW would fit into their personal driving profile.

Choosing an electric BMW or not

To run the simulation, the customer selects an electric BMW model as an alternative vehicle in the app. Once the combustion engine model has made at least 200 trips and covered a distance of 2,000 kilometers, the analysis clearly shows the number of trips that could have been completed with the selected electric vehicle on a single charge. This is intended to combat range anxiety and concerns about the everyday practicality of fully electric vehicles that are still prevalent today. For the simulation, the app uses real-world driving data for the combustion engine model in question, as generated by the My Trips function. With this individual database, Electric Vehicle Analysis is able to provide the customer with a solid basis for deciding which type of drive to choose for their next vehicle. The function will be updated in the future to broaden the scope of the analysis. Assessments of time when vehicles are not in use and long-distance trips will be added, combined with information on charging facilities and the time required for charging. To use Electric Vehicle Analysis, customers must have a BMW with a combustion engine and BMW Operating System 7 or later and consent to the use of their driving data for analysis purposes.

New features for the app

The latest update introduced a number of features designed to produce a seamless route planning experience when switching between the vehicle and the app. Options such as avoiding motorways, ferries or toll roads can now also be set in the app, for example, and are always automatically synchronised in both directions. In addition, the My BMW / MINI app with charging-optimised route planning for fully electric vehicles now also allows the addition of individual charging stops, which are then synchronised with the vehicle. The apps also inform the user of facilities in the vicinity of charging stations, such as restaurants, cafés, banks and supermarkets, complete with detailed information about them. EV drivers are now able to select and manage their preferred charging tariffs from a large number of providers in the app’s new Charging Wallet. When the app user selects a charging station, the applicable prices for the selected charging tariffs are displayed, depending on availability, allowing the user to choose the tariff that is most economical for them.